Meghan Markle allegedly showed control over Prince Harry during their visit to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Duchess of Sussex was in her element during the event, in which she delivered a keynote address to officially open the summit. Body language expert Darren Stanton of Betfair Casino said that the couple showed contrasting behaviour during the assembly held at Bridgewater Hall.

He noted that the 37-year-old appeared more "reserved" than usual while his wife seemed right at home. He told Entertainment Daily, "Meghan was at times quite tactile with Harry and was often seen touching his elbow, placing her hand on the small and on the top of his back – her go-to gestures when she's out alongside Harry."

Stanton pointed out that Meghan Markle is often tactile with Prince Harry and her gestures provide "reassurance and support" to her husband. He noted a noticeable change in their behaviour at the One Young World Summit, especially involving PDAs.

According to the body language expert, "Often the pair are seen indulging in PDA. Normally, this is quite a genuine and sincere move by the couple. However, Harry didn't appear as comfortable to be as tactile with Meghan during their latest outing."

Stanton suggested that perhaps Prince Harry held back to let Meghan Markle take the spotlight. As for the former "Suits" star, he said that "it was clear this was very much" her event.

He explained, "Ahead of her speech, Meghan was completely stoic and very focused. From the moment she and Harry entered the auditorium it was clear this was very much Meghan's event. She was a stride ahead of Harry as they walked into the room, signifying her confidence and her dominance at that moment, as Harry remained slightly behind, adopting a supportive role instead."

Stanton noted that during her speech, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to mask her internal emotions so it appeared "like her smiles were rehearsed and appeared less than genuine at times."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a busy schedule this week. On Tuesday, they were in Germany to attend an event to mark the Invictus Games 2023. They will be back in London on Thursday to attend the WellChild Awards.