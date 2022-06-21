Prince Harry and Prince William may not be spending time together anytime soon. A source claimed that a lot of painful things have been said and done for the older royal to just easily forgive his younger brother.

The brothers' relationship is reportedly still at "rock bottom" and friends of the Duke of Cambridge said that "he alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done."

When asked if their once close bond can ever be repaired, a friend of Prince William told the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, "That's a hard question to answer. The truth is they have got to find some common ground again."

The pal added, "But to do that both have to admit fault — and it's pretty obvious that one of them is absolutely refusing to do that. William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He's thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family's only option because it doesn't want to get dragged into a public slanging match."

The friend claimed that the dad-of-three is "allergic to drama." On the contrary, Prince Harry has talked badly about the royal family, especially their father and the Firm.

"Harry has ensured that the family laundry is being aired on a global scale. I think they will find themselves in a better position in the future, but not now. And too much water has gone under the bridge for things to ever go back to the way they were," the friend explained.

The pal shared that Prince William thinks his brother "has been sucked into an alien world and there's f*** all he can do about it. But he does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget."

It is said that Meghan Markle complicated Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William because she made him pick a side and "there was only one side he was ever going to choose." But another source believes that the brothers will eventually "find a way to repair things."