Time may be running out for Prince Harry to remain one of the royal family's biggest headlines. According to one royal commentator, the Duke of Sussex has only a narrow window left before the next generation of royals naturally pushes him further from the public spotlight.

As Prince George moves closer to adulthood and prepares for a more prominent role within the monarchy, Wootton argues that public attention will increasingly shift towards the future king. That change, Wootton suggests, could leave Harry with as little as five years to retain the level of relevance he has enjoyed since stepping back from royal duties.

Harry's Real 'Rival' Is Prince George Says Wootton

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Appearing on Megyn Kelly's podcast, The Megyn Show, Wootton did not mince his words, insisting that Harry's real rival within the family is a teenager rather than an adult. He claimed the duke's fame has a shelf life dictated not by his brother or sister-in-law, but by his own 13-year-old nephew, Prince George.

Wootton made a series of provocative remarks about Harry's state of mind, describing the duke as 'twisted' in his analysis and suggesting — without offering evidence — that he is 'jealous' of his nephew.

Wootton's comments, which have not been independently corroborated, were made without any apparent clinical basis.

'You know who Prince Harry is more jealous of than anyone in the world,' Wootton said. 'And this is twisted, but he's a twisted individual. It's not Prince William. It's not Catherine, the princess of Wales. It's his nephew. It's Prince George because he is the second in line to the throne. He replaced Harry in the line of succession. And Harry knows there is a window because George just turned 13.'

Wootton went further, suggesting Harry is acutely aware of a closing opportunity to remain relevant. He stated that Harry believes that in five years' time, it is over for him because at that point Prince George steps out of school and becomes the most eligible bachelor in the world, as well as the most famous member of the British royal family.

Wootton added that Harry knows there is a small and closing window in order for him to be able to capitalise on the remaining fame and popularity he has. Wootton did not name the allies or specify when these conversations allegedly took place.

However, he claimed Harry had voiced those concerns to a number of allies and friends, adding that they had also been documented in biographies. Wootton further insisted the prince is fully aware his path back to relevance would vanish entirely should Prince William become king first, given King Charles's current battle with cancer.

Shelf-Life Fears Echoed in Valentine Low's Courtiers

Wootton is far from the first to raise the theory. Royal correspondent Valentine Low made a strikingly similar case in his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, drawing on conversations with palace insiders.

'He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated on this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Andrew]. He would say, "I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,"' an unnamed palace insider told Low. 'Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. "Then I will be the also-ran." He was genuinely thinking of it as, "I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward."'

Prince George turns 18 in July 2031, by which point Harry will be 46. Low notes that while palace staff reassured Harry he could still make an impact well into his fifties, provided he 'set the right foundations now', the prince reportedly never saw that.

Alderton Departure 'Opens Door' for Return, Wootton Says

Wootton further speculated that the departure of Sir Clive Alderton, King Charles's closest aide, is linked to the shelf-life theory. He claimed Alderton had sought to prevent the King from welcoming the Sussexes back, only for Charles to push ahead regardless, reportedly even offering Buckingham Palace to the Sussexes for their next UK visit.

'I think King Charles is making a huge mistake,' Wootton said. 'And this departure of Sir Clive Alderton, I repeat, he's not a household name, but this is all about the mechanics of finding a way for Prince Harry to return to the royal fold. And he wants it.'

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have commented on Wootton's claims.

Balance and Context

Other royal commentators have dismissed the idea that George's adulthood will render Harry irrelevant, noting that Harry's visibility is now driven by his own media ventures and commercial partnerships, not solely by his place in the succession. Palace sources have previously suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built an independent public profile that does not depend on the Windsor hierarchy.