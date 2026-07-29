King Charles is facing fresh calls to overhaul the monarchy into a streamlined operation after comedian Mark Dolan warned the King's outreach to Prince Harry could jeopardise Prince William's future reign.

Dolan made the remarks during an appearance on The Royalist podcast, where he discussed reports that Charles recently met Harry at Highgrove House, the King's private Gloucestershire residence. The reported meeting has been widely interpreted as a possible step towards repairing relations between the monarch and his younger son after several years of public tension.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly commented on Dolan's remarks.

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During the podcast, Dolan argued that welcoming Harry back to royal property risked undermining arrangements established when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Under the agreement reached during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, Harry and Meghan ceased carrying out official royal duties and no longer used their HRH styles in a working capacity.

According to Dolan, the reported reunion could blur the distinction between working and non-working members of the Royal Family.

'It's horrible that the Queen, the late Queen, is being betrayed in this way,' Dolan said, adding that he believed Queen Elizabeth II would have taken a firmer approach had she still been alive.

Those comments reflect Dolan's personal opinion and have not been endorsed by the Royal Household.

Dolan also questioned Harry's long-running campaign regarding security arrangements during visits to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex has previously challenged decisions concerning his publicly funded police protection, arguing that appropriate security is necessary for him and his family when travelling to Britain.

During the podcast, Dolan suggested recent visits demonstrated that Harry could travel safely without the highest level of official protection.

'We discovered... he doesn't need the cop cars and the helicopters,' Dolan said, arguing that the issue was partly about public perception.

Harry has consistently maintained that his legal challenge concerns the adequacy of security assessments rather than appearances.

The question of security for non-working royals has remained one of the most contentious issues following Harry and Meghan's departure from official royal duties.

Generational Fallout and a Call for a Lean Monarchy

Dolan also argued that King Charles should continue reducing the size of the working monarchy in preparation for William's eventual accession.

He suggested that maintaining clear distinctions between working and non-working royals would strengthen the institution over the long term.

The broadcaster also speculated about the future relationship between the Sussex and Wales families, suggesting tensions could continue into the next generation.

Those remarks drew criticism from a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement, the spokesperson described Dolan's comments about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as 'deeply distasteful', adding that children should not be drawn into public disputes involving adults.

'There is a fundamental difference between criticising public figures and choosing to demonise two young children who have done absolutely nothing to warrant it,' the spokesperson said.

The statement added that portraying Archie and Lilibet as future antagonists was 'extraordinary and irresponsible'.

Debate Over the Monarchy's Future Continues

Questions about the size and structure of the Royal Family have featured regularly during Charles' reign.

The King has long been associated with the idea of a slimmer monarchy, focusing official duties on a smaller number of senior working royals.

Supporters argue that such an approach improves efficiency and reduces costs, while critics say maintaining family unity is equally important to the institution's long-term stability.

The reported meeting between Charles and Harry has renewed discussion about how the Royal Family balances personal reconciliation with constitutional responsibilities.

However, there is no indication that the King's reported meeting with Harry represents any formal change to the arrangements agreed following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties.

For now, Dolan's comments remain one contribution to a broader public debate about the future of the monarchy rather than evidence of any official shift in royal policy.