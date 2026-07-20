Most parents hire a magician or party host to keep the children entertained, but Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly take charge of the games themselves at their children's birthday parties, surprising other mums and dads used to a more hands-off royal approach.

That detail, along with comments from parents who know the family through the school run, offers a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales at home that sits apart from their carefully managed public appearances.

Why Other Parents Were Surprised By William And Kate's Party Style

Journalist Tom Sykes, writing on his Substack, spoke to parents connected to Thomas's Battersea in London and Lambrook in Berkshire, where Prince William and Kate's children attend school. Those parents described a side of the couple that differs from the polished image most people see.

'I went to the house for a kid's birthday party, and [William and Kate] were the ones organising the games and playing rounders,' a parent whose children attend Lambrook told Sykes. 'Any of us lot would get an entertainer in and sit in the house drinking rosé.'

The royal expert Emily Andrews gave a similar account, saying the couple's 'hands-on approach' at parties left fellow parents 'gently amused'.

How William And Kate Stay Involved In Day-To-Day Life

The same pattern is said to carry into everyday family routines. Prince William and Kate Middleton are regularly seen doing the school run themselves, handling pick-ups and drop-offs rather than delegating them, while Kate has also been seen out shopping and picking up groceries.

A close friend of the couple offered further detail on the thinking behind this. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reported to want their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to have as normal a childhood as possible.

'The prince and princess have put in boundaries to give their children an incredibly normal upbringing in the circumstances,' the friend said. 'How they decide when they show up at events is carefully balanced. The prince has always wanted to give them the normal upbringing that he didn't have.'

Why Prince William Wants His Children To Understand Duty

Read more Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Very Furious' as Prince Harry's Court Loss Leaves Sussexes Scrambling for Legal Fees Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Very Furious' as Prince Harry's Court Loss Leaves Sussexes Scrambling for Legal Fees

Prince William has previously spoken about how he hopes to balance that sense of normality with the responsibilities his children will eventually take on. His eldest son, Prince George, is in line to be the next British monarch after him.

'I think royal duty is extremely important. It's part of the fabric of what the royal family and any future monarch has... I want to bring my children up as good people with the idea of service and duty to others as very important,' he said.

William has also said he does not want duty to become a burden too early in their lives. 'It's about finding your own way at the right time, and if you're not careful, duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at a very early age, and I think you've got to develop into the duty role,' the royal father of three added.

How Prince William Feels About His Future Role

While Prince William's focus remains mainly on his children and family life, he has also spoken about his own readiness for the role ahead. Speaking on The Reluctant Traveler, he said he now feels more settled about what is expected of him.

'With time and age, I think you feel a bit more settled in that side of things. You go, "Actually, I can do that,"' Prince William said. 'And even if a few curve balls come in, that doesn't necessarily overwhelm me.'