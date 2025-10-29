Prince William has reportedly issued a sharp ultimatum to his uncle, Prince Andrew, warning that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could lose their royal titles if Andrew refuses to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The tense standoff unfolded in recent weeks as pressure mounted within the royal family for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to leave their long-time home.

The discussion allegedly took place behind closed doors in Windsor, where William, 43, made clear that Andrew's refusal could have direct consequences for his daughters' standing in the monarchy.

Though details remain private, royal sources claim that William's warning has shaken the Duke of York's family.

The message was simple: leave the Royal Lodge or risk Beatrice and Eugenie losing their 'princess' titles. How this unfolds could reshape the royal landscape in the months ahead.

King Charles Reportedly Also Wants Andrew to Move Out

King Charles III has long shared his eldest son's frustrations over Andrew's continued residence at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Great Windsor Park. Andrew has lived there since 2004 under a 75-year lease signed with the Crown Estate.

Reports suggest that Charles even planned a discreet visit to Windsor earlier this month following his return from the Vatican.

The meeting, intended to persuade Andrew personally, was cancelled at the last minute after palace officials grew anxious about media presence near the property.

Helicopters and press cars had gathered outside, forcing the King's team to call off the visit to prevent an unwanted spectacle.

Prince William Steps Up as King Charles Battles Ongoing Health Struggles

As King Charles III continues treatment for cancer, Prince William has increasingly stepped forward to manage delicate family matters. The Prince of Wales reportedly believes the monarchy must slim down, ensuring that only working royals retain titles and privileges.

When Andrew's status was previously reviewed, William also supported discussions about removing Harry and Meghan's Sussex titles. Now, with his father unable to confront Andrew directly, William has taken on that role himself.

'It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn't have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father's situation', said one insider familiar with the situation. 'William won't be afraid to take the next step.'

Prince Andrew Sets His Conditions for Leaving Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew, however, has not agreed to leave without conditions. He reportedly said that he would vacate Royal Lodge only if granted a suitable replacement residence for himself and Ferguson, who has shared the property since 2008.

Andrew paid approximately £1 million for a 75-year lease more than two decades ago and spent heavily on renovations. Although he no longer pays rent, he covers maintenance costs for the 99-acre estate.

Sources say he has requested Frogmore Cottage — once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — while Ferguson favours Adelaide Cottage, the current residence of William and Kate. The Wales family is expected to move to the larger Forest Lodge by year's end, leaving Adelaide vacant.

'Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands', a close friend of the Duke said. 'He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up.'

As tensions rise, both King Charles III and Prince William face the challenge of balancing family loyalty with the monarchy's modern image — a balance that appears increasingly fragile.

