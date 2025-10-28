Three years after settling his case with one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew is reportedly plotting an explosive tell-all memoir that could shake the royal family once again.

The Duke of York, who has spent years trying to rebuild his image following his links to convicted sex offender Epstein, is said to be considering a book deal that could expose secrets from inside the monarchy. Sources say Andrew views the memoir as a chance to 'tell his truth' even if it risks total estrangement from the royal fold.

Prince Andrew's Upcoming Memoir: Publishers Are Lined Up

Insiders reveal to Heatworld that multiple publishers are already courting Andrew, seeing potential in what could become one of the most controversial royal memoirs ever written.

The Duke has not signed a deal yet, but his financial struggles could make the offer hard to resist.

However, publishing experts have reportedly told him that self-defense alone won't sell books. If Andrew wants a lucrative deal, he'll likely need to reveal private royal details, much like his nephew Prince Harry did with Spare in 2023.

The source added that 'Andrew knows where the bodies are buried', which includes 'endless anecdotes about affairs, scandals, and family secrets' or all the things that the palace would never want to see printed for the public to read. The same insider suggested that writing the book would be like 'pushing the nuclear button' for both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who may consider writing her own memoir as well.

With mounting debts from legal bills and decreasing support from the royal family, Andrew is said to be desperate for cash. The Queen's inheritance has reportedly been exhausted, and the Duke will now say goodbye to his lavish lifestyle at Royal Lodge, his Windsor residence for over two decades, after being evicted by the crown.

The source says more than anything, the driving factor is money, especially since no one in the royal circle is willing to help him financially.

What Andrew Could Write About in his Memoir

Beyond financial motive, the disgraced Duke genuinely believes a memoir could help restore his reputation. Andrew, now 65, still maintains his innocence and insists that he was manipulated by Epstein and betrayed by those he once trusted.

The insider says his perspective is 'delusional', but he has been seeing himself as a victim in all the fiascos that he's been in, and telling his side of the story would make people be 'more sympathetic'.

In response, the Royal Family is said to be preparing for the potential fallout, fearing that Andrew's memoir could expose personal and political rifts within the monarchy. The timing also comes amid a challenging period for the crown, as King Charles continues cancer treatment and the focus remains on maintaining the monarchy's public image.

For now, Andrew believes that if he stays silent, he remains 'sidelined and broke'. But if he goes through with his memoir, it could mean permanent exile from his family, especially as successor Prince William does not appreciate royal secrets being aired, like the way his brother did after his royal exit.