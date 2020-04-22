Danish royals celebrated the 13th birthday of Princess Isabella of Denmark with an official portrait taken by none other than the royal's mother Crown Princess Mary.

Princess Isabella looked all grown up and stunning in the portrait taken for her 13th birthday that marked her entry into her teen years. In addition, the crown prince couple also released a selection of four other private photos from her life on Tuesday.

The photos were shared on the Danish royal family's official Instagram account with the caption: "It is Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 13th birthday, and for today's occasion it is a pleasure for the Crown Prince couple to share a new image of the Princess."

In the official portrait, the young royal looked just like her Australian-born mother Princess Mary. The picture showed the teenager smiling at the camera, dressed in a blue padded coat. The princess shares her birthday with another royal, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The other four pictures picked out from the family album were also clicked by Mary, the first one being a picture of the young royal in a park. The second image showed Isabella with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe during Easter in 2003, while the third one was a picture of her dressed in a dance costume in 2009. The fourth picture of the princess was clicked when she was aged six months old, in 2007, reports Mail Online.

Isabella is the second child and elder daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary. She is the fourth grandchild and oldest granddaughter of Queen Margrethe II and her husband, the late Prince Henrik.

Isabella was the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her grandaunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946. She is third in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after her father and her older brother, Prince Christian.

Isabella, along with elder brother Christian and younger twin siblings Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, had been studying at a boarding school in Switzerland. However, the four royal children had to cut short their three-month stint at the international school and return to Denmark due to the coronavirus pandemic.