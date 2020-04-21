Nationwide lockdown imposed in Denmark in wake of the coronavirus pandemic threw people's visit to the hairdresser off the schedule, with many reaching for clippers or scissors at home for a DIY trim. It was no different for Crown Prince Frederik, the heir apparent to the Danish throne, who had unkempt hair for weeks due to the lockdown.

However, Prince Frederik made it to the barbers as soon as the lockdown was eased, and documented his hair transformation on social media for his followers.

As Denmark loosened its lockdown measures on Monday, becoming the first European country to do so, the crown prince took to the Danish royal family's official Instagram account to show off his new hairstyle. Posting before and after photos following his visit to the barbers, the 51-year-old wrote: "I'm probably not the only one who today has been to the hairdresser. Fortunately, it is now again possible for hairdressers and other small businesses and shops to open on top of a long shutdown."

"I would like to thank everyone for being so ready to change and for helping to keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot from us all," the father-of-four further wrote in the caption.

Denmark lifted its lockdown restrictions after over a month and has also allowed students to return to school and allow beauty salons and hairdressers to reopen. Interestingly, the country's biggest online haircut booking system crashed shortly after the news was announced, reports Hello.

The royal family also cancelled several of their important plans due to the COVID-19 crisis. The elaborately planned celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 80th birthday spanning over a month were also dropped.

Meanwhile, Frederik and Princess Mary's four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine, had to cut short their three-month stint at a boarding school in Switzerland.

Mary had temporarily relocated to Switzerland with her children on January 6, for a 12-week spring term at Lemania-Verbier International School, but the stay was cut short in March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.