Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to advise Sarah Ferguson if she goes ahead with a potentially explosive tell-all interview that could potentially resurface decades of royal scandals.

According to insiders, broadcasters believe Harry's involvement could influence the direction of the interview and reopen wounds the palace had intended to keep closed.

Harry Seen as Key Figure Behind the Scenes

According to sources, Prince Harry has positioned himself as a vital behind-the-scenes counsel to Ferguson as she considers whether to participate in an Oprah Winfrey-style broadcast interview. Producers claim his experience navigating tough media terrain makes him invaluable.

Harry's own experience with the genre includes a heated 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as the narrative control he sought in his memoir Spare. Ferguson allegedly trusts Harry because of his experience with high-stakes interviews. Insiders say she appreciates his candour and recognises that he has endured similar scrutiny.

Ferguson has previously been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 1996, after her divorce from Prince Andrew, as well as in 2011. According to one source, Harry encourages preparation rather than confrontation. 'He knows how overwhelming these interviews can be and wants her to stay in control,' one source informed.

Broadcasters Circle With Lucrative Offers

Several major US networks are alleged to have approached Ferguson with lucrative offers to describe her life both inside and outside the royal family. The figures being circulated are apparently in the seven-figure range.

Executives believe Ferguson's decades-long association with royal power makes her a particularly compelling character. Her previous commitment to Andrew Windsor, along with her own chaotic past, piques attention. Her financial condition, particularly after her children's book release was allegedly cancelled and her probable expulsion from Royal Lodge, is described as her primary reason for accepting a lucrative offer.

According to industry sources, Harry's endorsement might help seal the deal. 'If he signals that it's worthwhile, everything changes,' said one insider.

Palace Anxiety Over 'Unfiltered' Revelations

Royal aides are thought to be highly concerned about Ferguson speaking openly on television. Officials at the palace continue to be concerned about her reputation for speaking candidly, sometimes irresponsibly. Ailsa Anderson, the former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly stated that a tell-all from Ferguson would spell 'doom and gloom' for the royal family.

According to a long-time royal insider, the worry stems from the tone more than the content. 'Once she starts, there's no clear off switch,' the source claimed.

The possibility of reliving her former ties to Jeffrey Epstein is particularly alarming. Even careful framing may inspire renewed examination throughout the institution. The palace is particularly concerned about an email in which Ferguson refers to the convicted sex offender as a 'supreme friend', which she intends to address and explain.

Coaching the Narrative, Not the Explosion

According to sources, Harry's duty would be to help Ferguson retain her composure rather than to prepare responses. He is apparently considered as an unofficial media coach entrusted with damage control. Ferguson's staff is allegedly eager to avoid a repeat of the 'Maitlis' scenario, which refers to Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

Producers feel his presence provides reassurance for all parties. 'From a production standpoint, Harry is the closest thing to a stabiliser,' a source stated.

His advice may be more concerned with avoiding legal pitfalls and emotional derailment under pressure than with releasing new accusations. She is apparently eager to use the interview to 'spell out the fact she knew nothing' about Epstein's unlawful actions and remove herself from the accusations against Andrew.

Andrew's Silence Adds to Tension

If Ferguson continues further, Andrew is expected to remain silent, which sources believe will further worsen the situation. His repeated failure to answer Epstein-related questions has already frustrated observers. According to sources, Andrew is unlikely to be interested in the interview because it would provide Ferguson with an opportunity to separate herself from him, potentially straining their relationship further.

According to sources, an interview might deliberately bring Andrew back into the spotlight, whether he intends it or not. Even denials or clarifications have the potential to reignite a long-running debate.

One media strategist claimed that the tension was unavoidable. 'Her story and his silence don't exist in isolation,' they remarked.

High Stakes for Ferguson's Reputation

Ferguson apparently views the interview as a watershed event. It may help her to reshape her past or forever define it. Sources claim she is 'bruised like never before' and sees the interview as a 'make or break' opportunity to save her reputation.

Advisors caution that the hazards are substantial, despite the financial benefit. A miscalculation might overwhelm any attempt to rekindle public sympathy.

With Harry primed to create the moment and broadcasters ready to pounce, sources believe one question remains unanswered: whether Sarah Ferguson is prepared for how little control she will have once the camera rolls.