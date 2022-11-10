The outrage and protests surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are showing no signs of slowing down, especially as the event draws nearer. Much of the furore stems from human rights issues and the host nation's stance against homosexual relations.

Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman, who used to play for the Gulf state's national team, recently made headlines after calling homosexuality "damage in the mind" during an interview with a German TV station.

Homosexuality is illegal under the Islamic Sharia Law, which is being followed in Qatar and a number of other Muslim countries. Salman told German broadcaster ZDF: "[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram [forbidden] means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind."

🚨 Former Qatari international footballer, and ambassador to the Qatar World Cup, Khalid Salman, said being gay is haram and then followed up by saying homosexuality is "damage to the mind", in an interview with German television. pic.twitter.com/Td5TEQdJwo — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) November 8, 2022

In response, Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has spoken up against Salman, saying: "It's very oppressive. This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium. It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup."

Apart from Goretzka, the spectators during Bayern Munich's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen also made it known that they are condemning Salman's words. They unfurled protest banners inside the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Bayern Munich fans make their feelings clear on Khalid Salman, Qatar World Cup ambassador who told German TV broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was “damage in the mind”.



Banners read: “Damaged mind? Fuck you Khalid & Co.” pic.twitter.com/ezQ5iSXEJW — FootballAwaydays (@Awaydays23) November 9, 2022

Apart from saying that homosexuality is "damage" in the mind, Salman also insisted that visitors from the LGBTQ+ community must accept the host nation's rules. This further strengthens concerns that visiting fans may find themselves clashing with local law enforcement.

There are concerns that public displays of affection may land same-sex couples in jail and without the opportunity to seek legal help.

According to the BBC, German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf was also left "stunned" by Salman's comments. He called the host nation's human rights record "extremely problematic," which is an issue that is currently being discussed by other participating countries.

England has even decided to send members of their own police force to keep their visiting fans in check. The special police delegation will be in Qatar to make sure that English fans do not violate local laws, and will help deescalate any clashes between civilians and local law enforcement.

The move was confirmed after the Qatari ambassador to the UK warned that same-sex couples must not kiss in public, but are allowed to hold hands.

Qatar has maintained that everyone is welcome to attend the event, but there have been contradicting statements about what will be allowed or not. It is well-known that same-sex relationships are criminalised in the country and punishments can be as severe as the death penalty. Even relations between unmarried heterosexual couples are criminalised in Qatar.

Visitors are urged to respect the host country's laws and culture. Meanwhile, FIFA is under fire for awarding the hosting rights to Qatar in the first place.