Hardware commentator KeplerL2 claims Sony's PS6 could cost about $200 (€178 and £149) less to manufacture than Microsoft's Xbox Project Helix.

The comparison appeared on X on Tuesday, 20 October, but neither company has confirmed the estimate or announced a retail price.

The claim follows warnings about rising memory costs, which could make both next-generation consoles expensive. New reporting also suggests Microsoft may be considering a particularly high price for its next Xbox.

Yet a manufacturing-cost difference does not automatically translate into a cheaper console for players.

PS6 Manufacturing Estimate Suggests a Possible Sony Advantage

PS6 BOM is approximately $200 lower than Magnus — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) October 20, 2026

'PS6 BOM is approximately $200 lower than Magnus,' KeplerL2 wrote in a post on X. BOM means bill of materials, the cost of components used to manufacture a product. Magnus is the reported codename for a custom AMD processor tied to Microsoft's next Xbox, not the official name of the finished console.

That distinction matters. The insider has not published an itemised breakdown showing exactly which costs were compared or how they were calculated. Sony and Microsoft have not substantiated the figure.

Microsoft confirmed Project Helix in March. In an Xbox Wire announcement, Jason Ronald, the company's vice president for next-generation Xbox hardware, said it would use a custom AMD system-on-chip. Microsoft also said the console was being designed to run Xbox console and PC games.

The company plans to provide early hardware versions to developers beginning in 2027. It has not announced a launch price or confirmed the Magnus codename.

Even if the claimed cost advantage holds up, Sony still has to decide how to price the PS6. Assembly, distribution, development costs and commercial strategy all affect what customers ultimately pay.

Rising Memory Costs Could Keep the PS6 Price High

KeplerL2 has separately suggested that the PS6 will face substantial component expenses. In a NeoGAF discussion, the commentator claimed that 'RAM + NAND alone is over $680.' That represents more than €605 and £508 for memory and flash storage, based on indicative exchange rates.

The figure remains an insider estimate, not a confirmed amount Sony paid. It also excludes other components needed to produce a complete console.

Sony has, however, acknowledged rising memory prices. In its 8 May earnings question-and-answer summary, the company said higher memory costs were increasing manufacturing expenses. Passing those increases to consumers, it warned, could significantly affect console adoption.

Sony said it had secured the memory volumes required for 2026, with prices agreed to some extent. It expected memory prices to remain elevated and supplies tight through 2027.

Fans have questioned whether a reported cost advantage would mean much at launch. Responding to the comparison on Reddit, one commenter urged readers to 'wait for the actual price from the horse's mouth.' Another questioned how the gap could have narrowed from earlier estimates.

Xbox Project Helix Report Adds Pressure to PS6 Pricing

Fresh reporting has put an even higher figure in the discussion. In an investigation published on 20 October, Fortune reported internal Xbox projections of a consumer price of $1,200 (€1,068 and £896) to $1,800 (€1,602 and £1,343) for Project Helix, unless Microsoft subsidises the hardware.

Those figures are reported internal projections, not an official Xbox price range. Microsoft's eventual decisions could differ substantially.

Fortune also reported that Xbox chief executive Asha Sharma was targeting the 2028 holiday season for the next home console. A separate handheld was reportedly planned for the 2027 holiday season. Microsoft has not formally announced either date.

Sony has been similarly cautious about its next PlayStation. During its May earnings call, the company said it hadn't decided when to introduce a next-generation platform or how much to charge. Separate rumours about a possible PS6 handheld, reportedly called Project Canis, remain unconfirmed.

The reported manufacturing advantage could give Sony more room to manoeuvre, but it doesn't make a winner in a future price comparison. Until both companies announce their prices, buyers cannot know which console will be cheaper at launch.