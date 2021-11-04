Paris Saint-Germain fans and international media have been awaiting the debut of Sergio Ramos for Paris Saint-Germain. However, the former Real Madrid captain has been struggling to regain full match fitness and nasty rumours have come out in recent days claiming that the Ligue 1 outfit is planning to rescind the player's contract. However, sporting director Leonardo has slammed the reports.

Ramos arrived in Paris on a free transfer over the summer in a sensational move from Real Madrid where he spent 16 years of his career. It was widely believed that he would sign a new contract with Los Blancos when his contract expired in June, but injury troubles last season proved to be a factor in the breakdown of negotiations.

Ramos missed more than 30 matches last season, including a lengthy period at the start of the year when he underwent a knee surgery. However, he put in a lot of effort to recover quickly, and was deemed fit during his medical with PSG.

Unfortunately, before he could officially suit up for his new club, the legendary centre-back picked up a calf injury during pre-season training. He has been in the recovery room for over three months now, and the rumours have started to swirl about his future with the club.

Le Parisien broke the news, claiming that the club is seeking an agreement with the player to terminate the two-year deal that was signed over the summer. However, Football Espana quoted PSG sporting director Leonardo rubbishing the reports.

"We know Ramos has had an injury. The Spanish press are playing games, we all knew he had a problem. We know what's happening here," he said, claiming that they were fully aware of the player's situation when he joined the club.

For now, it appears as though the club is staying patient, but it has been reported that Ramos himself is starting to feel the mental impact of his slow recovery. It is said that his leg is not responding as well as he had hoped, and his debut date is still undetermined. This has caused the player to feel a little less calm about his situation, especially after it was previously reported that he would start playing at the end of October.

Now, a debut after the international break is the best that can be hoped for, and it remains to be seen what will happen.