Paris Saint-Germain are facing a major dilemma in connection with Kylian Mbappe's contract extension as the winter transfer window edges closer. It is widely believed that Real Madrid is ready to pounce with a pre-contract agreement which will see the player move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Mbappe's current contract runs out at the end of the season, and PSG have so far been unable to convince him to agree to a new deal. It is widely believed that the World Cup winner is keen on realising his dream of donning the mystical white jersey, and PSG will have to reach deep in their pockets to prevent that from happening next summer.

Apart from actually wanting Mbappe to stay in their roster, PSG also need to find a way to get Mbappe to sign a new deal that ensures they will be paid a decent amount once he finally leaves. It may be remembered that they rejected Real Madrid's 200 million euro offer this summer, and it now remains to be seen what kind of price tag they want to put on the Frenchman if they even get a chance.

Remember, as it stands, they are set to lose Mbappe on a free transfer. That would be a disaster for the French giants, who will get nothing and will also need to pay AS Monaco a rumoured 35 million euro sell-on fee.

In order to convince the player to stay, they need to offer a tempting salary. Basically, they need to spend more in order to find a way to at least get something back. However, that won't be enough. They also need to find a way to convince Mbappe that he won't bee held hostage if he wants to leave in the future. As of now, there is no way to guarantee that PSG will let him leave for a reasonable fee. In fact, the same scenario as last summer could easily happen again.

The situation is made more complicated by the fact that France does not allow release clauses to be added to contracts. It could have been a simple, amicable solution, but one that unfortunately does not exist for PSG. With a release clause, Mbappe could potentially stay another year while also agreeing to a fixed, reasonable but lucrative transfer fee for the club once he leaves the following year.

Real Madrid are patiently waiting in the wings, but the emergence of Vinicius Jr. in recent months coupled with Karim Benzema's form is starting to reveal that Mbappe may not be as valuable to the club as once thought. If the trend continues, Mbappe will need to grab the chance to make the move as soon as possible before he loses his place in the Real Madrid squad.