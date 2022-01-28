Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. may finally be ready to get back into competitive action in the coming weeks. The club has confirmed that the Brazilian is "running" again in training, giving fans hope that he will be ready for the upcoming Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he still wasn't sure how soon Neymar will become available for him to call up. It has now been two months since the Brazilian picked up the injury, and fans are starting to become anxious about his extended absence.

The injury was picked up way back in November, when the club recorded a 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne. On Wednesday, PSG finally came out with a positive update on the player's condition. "Neymar has today started running again and is now beginning the reconditioning phase on the pitch," read the statement on the club's website.

Neymar will likely be eased into action in order to avoid a relapse, and Pochettino will be wise to give him a few minutes of playtime in the upcoming matches to work his way up to match fitness. PSG will host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on February 15, but they still have three more matches before then.

On Monday, PSG will play against Nice in the French Cup, followed by Ligue 1 fixtures against LOSC and Rennes. That provides plenty of opportunities for Neymar to test the waters before the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie against Los Blancos. It's an important match against the 13-time European Champions and Pochettino will want all of his best players available.

Apart from Neymar, there is still a question mark on the fitness level of Sergio Ramos, who has finally been able to string two good matches together since joining the club last summer. However, even if he proves to be fit, the manager will have to make a big decision on whether it's a good idea to field the former Real Madrid captain against his old club.