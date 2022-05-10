Kylian Mbappe has been spotted in Madrid, causing excitement to flare about his possible transfer to La Liga champions Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was pictured in the Spanish capital with PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi, who is incidentally a former Real Madrid player.

The duo was also joined by Hakimi's brother Nabil, as they enjoyed a fine meal in one of Madrid's famous restaurants in Paseo de la Castellana, which is located in close proximity to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

(🌕) Mbappé and Hakimi were at a restaurant on Paseo de la Castellana, less than a kilometer from Santiago Bernabéu. Many journalists were waiting at the door. @JorgeCPicon #Transfers 🇫🇷🚨 pic.twitter.com/4GEAaK8oDf — Los Blancos Live ³⁵ (@LosBlancos_Live) May 9, 2022

Mbappe himself posted a photo with his two friends, but did not leave any clues in the caption about his agenda in Spain other than that he is enjoying a day "off" with his companions. Nevertheless, multiple media outlets are already speculating that he may be scouting for a home should he decide to make the big move at the end of the season.

The domestic titles have already been wrapped up by both PSG and Real Madrid, but there are still two months remaining in the Frenchman's current contract with the French giants. Many have been waiting for a decision to be announced, but the player has so far refused to make a statement about his future plans.

PSG officials are desperate to convince him to stay, and Mbappe's mother recently flew to Qatar to hear what the club has planned for her son. The club has reportedly improved their extension offer once more, and that offer is still being considered.

Meanwhile, talks with Real Madrid also remain open, with a meeting believed to be scheduled in the coming days. The Spanish giants are calm, knowing that Mbappe has always been open about his desire to don the famous white jersey.

Kylian Mbappé’s camp and Real Madrid will have new contacts next week. There’s still no decision made but Real sources feel confident and relaxed on this deal, as always. 🇫🇷 #RealMadrid



Paris Saint-Germain proposal has been improved few days ago - and it’s still on the table. https://t.co/eFAyohobX2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2022

PSG have never been open to letting the player go, even when Real Madrid was willing to pay a hefty transfer fee last summer. Now, they are running the risk of losing Mbappe on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of June.

Mbappe is expected to officially announce his decision as soon as PSG's season officially comes to an end on May 21. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the same in an interview after Los Blancos securedd a spot in the Champions League final. He said that any announcement will not be made until the end of the current campaign.