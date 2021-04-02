Paris Saint-Germain still hasn't confirmed the contract extension of French striker Kylian Mbappe, and the club is reportedly losing patience. As a result, PSG is lowering the asking price in an effort to attract potential suitors who can finally put an end to the standoff.

Mbappe is still under contract with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2022 season, but they are eager to seal a contract extension or sell the striker this summer. They want to settle either an extension or a lucrative sale, or else they may risk losing him on a free transfer if they let his contract run out.

Marca states that PSG is "willing to lower their transfer demands" in an effort to secure a still lucrative deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is believed that the asking price would be in the vicinity of 120-150 million euros. Spanish champions Real Madrid CF have strongly been linked with the striker, and Mbappe himself once mentioned his desire to play for Los Blancos especially under fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. However, other big clubs are also interested, and it might get intense as the transfer window gets nearer.

There is also a huge possibility that Mbappe may opt to stay in PSG. He has been embroiled in the whole issue surrounding Lionel Messi, who is believed to be a prime target for the Parisians.

Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Angel di Maria have recently been accused of trying to convince Messi to join them in France, much to the annoyance of Barca head coach Ronald Koeman.

It looks like a lot of big transfers may occur this summer, and fans are beside themselves with excitement. It will be an exciting transfer window considering the fact that there hasn't been much movement over the winter due in part to the financial strains brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.