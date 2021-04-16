While football fans around the world are waiting for news about the contract extension of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr., the Brazilian has announced that he is taking on a new role. Neymar has been named as the new Cultural Ambassador for PokerStars.net, the world's largest online poker site, which he has been affiliated with for several years.

According to the announcement shared by the company, "Neymar Jr will collaborate closely with PokerStars.net on a series of creative projects inspired by the world of culture, from art and design to music and more."

Apart from being a prolific footballer, Neymar is known to have interests in the world of music and fashion. According to PokerStars.net, he will be "bringing his passions and interests to the table, he will be shaking up poker with a series of exciting experiences for the PokerStars.net community."

To have a better idea on what this will entail, customers will soon be able to listen to Neymar's curated playlists while participating in poker games on the platform. The project is aptly titled "NJRadio."

"Poker is so much more than just the game. It is a community and a culture and that is what I love about it. I am excited to start this next chapter with PokerStars.net, and we are already collaborating on a number of key areas. Music is a real passion of mine, so that was first on the list, but there is much more to come. I am excited for you to see what else we have in store," said Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been at the centre of transfer speculations almost as soon as he signed for the Ligue 1 champions back in 2017. His name comes up every transfer window but he has so far remained in Paris. He is constantly linked with a comeback to FC Barcelona, but the club's current financial struggles suggest that they won't be able to buy him back especially if they want to keep Lionel Messi.

While there is also no confirmation of a contract renewal with PSG just yet, Neymar is busy signing other lucrative deals. Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars.net said, "Neymar Jr is not just a globally recognised sports star, he is also a proven creative with a deep interest in the culture around him. This new role marks the start of something exciting for the PokerStars.net community, a merging of two worlds, where poker meets culture."

Already one of the highest paid footballers in the world, Neymar will surely be raking in the big bucks with this and other partnerships. The financial details of the new PokerStars.net deal have not been revealed.