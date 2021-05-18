Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is dealing with a personal loss after news broke that his close friend passed away suddenly on Sunday.

Various media outlets have confirmed the death of Brazilian singer Kevin Nascimento Bueno, who is more popularly known as MC Kevin. The artist died on Sunday after "falling from the fifth floor of a hotel."

What is even more tragic about the death is that MC Kevin was had just gotten married weeks ago. The news has reportedly hit Neymar hard. Upon learning about the incident, Neymar took to social media to join many others who posted tributes to the singer.

"I can't believe it, he was just 23," he said, as he spoke about the younger celebrity. Neymar himself is only just 29 years old. "I don't know what to say. I'm just grateful for the affection you showed towards me, your photos, tattoos and boots."

The footballer then spoke about future plans that he made with his friend, which will sadly no longer come to fruition. "We had planned to meet up on holiday, but sadly now we can't. I am sure, though, that I'll still hug you and I will always appreciate your confidence in me and the person I am. Rest in peace my friend."

Mc KEVIN ??? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 17, 2021

Neymar has remained close to friends from his native Brazil, often making headlines for parties that he throws when he is back in the country. It will be an emotional summer when Neymar returns to Brazil to represent the country in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Sadly, he will no longer have the chance to meet his friend and spend some time time with him in whatever free time there may be in between tournaments. Upon his return to Europe, Neymar will be rejoining the PSG squad. He will be going into the next season with renewed enthusiasm after having just extended his contract with the club until 2025.