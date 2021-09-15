French giants Paris Saint-Germain are determined to show Real Madrid that Kylian Mbappe is their player, and they want to keep it that way.

Mbappe himself has continued to show commitment to the club while on the pitch, scoring four goals already this early in the season. The club has returned the favour by putting the striker front and centre in their marketing campaigns despite the presence of other massive stars in the roster.

For a club that also has the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr. among others, they have made it a point to feature Mbappe prominently in the past few months. This makes perfect sense, with the other players already locked down to long term deals. Mbappe meanwhile, is on the verge of making the move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid made a last minute bid for the Frenchman this summer, but PSG rejected the offers. They also made it clear that they have no intention of letting the player leave on a free transfer when his current deal expires in 2022.

The Ligue 1 outfit and its Qatari owners are determined to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension in the coming months, and showing him how important he is to the squad is part of the strategy.

Back in May and June, PSG launched their home and away kits for the 2021/22 season with Mbappe featuring prominently. Now, with the release of their black third kit, Mbappe also takes precedence in the images over the club's other top stars. It's a clear message to Real Madrid: "We will do everything to convince him to stay."

Sporting director Leonardo has previously accused Real Madrid of illegally contacting the player about a transfer. Mbappe has made it clear that it is his dream to wear the white shirt of Real Madrid one day, but PSG believe that he can still be swayed. By January, Real Madrid can sign a pre-contract agreement with the player, but PSG are showing that they may still be able to change that.