The mood has completely shifted at the Camp Nou after successful elections were concluded last Sunday. With new club president Joan Laporta breathing new life into the club, hopes are high that Barcelona can launch a "remontada" or a massive come-from-behind victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their last-16 clash at the UEFA Champions League.

FC Barcelona have travelled to the French capital to play the fixture on Wednesday night. They are sitting with a massive disadvantage, after having lost 4-1 at the Camp Nou during the first leg.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe had an unforgettable evening, scoring a hat-trick against the Catalan giants. While the PSG advantage is massive, a comeback is not unthinkable. In fact, Barcelona did just that 4 years ago, when they lost 4-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes in the first leg. The return leg at the Camp Nou was a magical evening for Barcelona, as they ended the encounter with a 6-1 victory.

However, even with that possibility at the back of their minds, Barcelona has to pull off the comeback without home court advantage. Not only that, they are missing the services of key players like Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho.

PSG will be full of confidence after the first leg thrashing that they dealt Barcelona, but star forward Neymar Jr. won't be able to face his former teammates. The Brazilian is out of commission due to a lengthy injury, and will be joined on the sidelines by Juan Bernat. Moise Kean is also out due to COVID-19.

It will be a shame that fans won't get to see Neymar on the pitch with Messi, after he stirred controversy for openly declaring that he wants to reunite with his former teammate. Recent reports revealed that he personally called Messi to join him at the Camp Nou, much to the annoyance of Barcelona fans. Angel di Maria also expressed his desire to play with his Argentina teammate in Paris. Barca boss Ronald Koeman has called the comments "disrespectful" and insists that Messi's contract is not something that should be spoken about by their opponents.