Paris Saint-Germain will be hosting the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. After the Parisians eliminated defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, expectations are high especially on their attacking duo composed of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

Both teams have weakened defensive lines, and Neymar and Mbappe have shown during their matches against Bayern that they can function like a well-oiled machine when it comes to penetration up front. It will be a real challenge for Ruben Dias and John Stones' partnership at the back of the Manchester City squad.

Read more Kylian Mbappe suffers injury after scoring twice for PSG

Guardiola will need his midfielders to support the defence if they want to stand a chance against PSG's attacking duo. Rodri and Fernandinho will need to make sure that the PSG attack does not get into the danger zone too often.

On the other hand, PSG must not be over-confident in their attack either. They also have some problems at the back, with Danilo Pereira having to fill in at centre-back. Marquinhos' fitness is still in question, and it remains to be seen if he will be available to resume his place alongside Presnel Kimpembe.

In the midfield, PSG can rely on Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye. Either way, both teams seem to have fairly solid midfields and weakened back lines. However, PSG holds the attacking advantage with Neymar and Mbappe.

Gabriel Jesus will have a massive weight on his shoulders, with Sergio Aguero not expected to be relied upon by Pep Guardiola. Kevin De Bruyne will also need to bump up the firepower, possibly leaving a gap for Neymar and Mbappe to take advantage of.

The winner of this two-legged clash will be facing the winner between Real Madrid and Chelsea, who play their first leg on Tuesday.