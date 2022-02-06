Paris Saint-Germain will host the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid on February 15. Less than two weeks before the crucial match, both Neymar Jr. and Sergio Ramos are still in serious doubt due to their respective injuries.

The anticipation is palpable in the air at the Parc des Princes as PSG prepares to welcome the Spanish giants. This is the most highly-anticipated match in this stage of the competition, and the French club is determined to prevail over the 13-time European Champions. PSG meanwhile, are vying for their first trophy in the prestigious competition.

However, the French giants may be left without Brazilian striker Neymar Jr., who has been out since November due to an ankle injury. Neymar has not fully returned to regular training with the group until now, and even if he recovers in the next few days, he will still need to build up match fitness before being called up to start in such a crucial match.

On Saturday, Manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update, saying that Neymar will undergo evaluation and partially rejoin his teammates in the coming days. "Neymar has received therapy today, he will work in the gym for the next 48 hours and then resume partial work with his teammates."

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suffered another relapse in his calf injury. Things were looking up for him last month when he was able to finally string together two appearances, but he had to be sidelined again due to a discomfort in his calf.

It might be just as well, with the meeting with Real Madrid likely to be extremely uncomfortable for the Spaniard as well as his former teammates. Even if he is fit, it remains a doubt if Pochettino will even call him up, especially in the away leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 9.

Ramos has only made five appearances since joining PSG last summer, thanks to a string of fitness issues that have been carried over from the second half of last season. "Sergio Ramos worked in the gym and he will resume work and running next week," said Pochettino, as quoted by Football España.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also dealing with fitness issues, with star striker Karim Benzema suffering a hamstring injury.

Both clubs, however, are on top of their respective league tables and are full of confidence. They are both determined to advance, and they want to come with all guns blazing. Unfortunately, injuries might play a big role in the outcome of this tie.