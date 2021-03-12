The next transfer window is still a few months away but it's like a game of musical chairs between Europe's top teams. Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, after reports surfaced that Juventus isn't rushing to renew his contract.

Ronaldo's name has been out of PSG's radar for some time but according to Marca, he is in the picture again after Juventus got booted out by Porto in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. After having failed to bring the prestigious European Cup to Turin since his arrival in 2018, Juventus has started to show less enthusiasm about extending his contract which expires in 2022.

Meanwhile, PSG has been on a mission to bring Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to Paris, where he can form a devastating attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. However, the recent elections at Barcelona has placed Joan Laporta back in power, and he has made it his priority to convince Messi to stay.

Manager Ronald Koeman has also said that he is confident that the Argentine will change his mind about leaving the club.

Mbappe has always been a Real Madrid target, and the Spanish giants are not shy about their desire to sign the forward. If he decides to move to the Spanish capital, PSG's plan will be in shambles.

With the possibility of being left empty handed, PSG is now seriously considering going after Ronaldo. Just like Juventus, PSG is chasing a UEFA Champions League trophy. Ronaldo may not have achieved the feat with the Italians, but he has shown that he still has the quality needed to succeed.

With the backing of club president Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG will have no problem matching the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 31 million euro annual salary.

Ronaldo himself has not spoken about any desire to leave Juventus. There is still more than a full season before his contract expires and anything can happen. He will have a lot to prove next season, since both the Champions League and Serie A are already effectively lost this year.