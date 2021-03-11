Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is not as rock solid as previously thought. His current contract expires in 2022, and the club's Chief Football Officer says that talking about an extension is "not an immediate issue."

The Portuguese star arrived in Turin amid high hopes that he could lead the team to a UEFA Champions League trophy. However, they have so far failed to succeed and are progressively getting worse since 2018.

Earlier this week, Juventus was booted out of the last-16 by Porto. This is the third consecutive season that they have failed to even make it to the semi-finals. As such, it is clear that the plan to secure the trophy via Ronaldo's £85million transfer from Real Madrid has been in vain. It was an attractive prospect for Juventus at the time, considering that Ronaldo had just won four Champions League trophies with the Spanish giants.

However, they have so far only made it as far as the quarters in 2018/19, when they were eliminated by Dutch side Ajax. Last year, they did not get past Lyon in the last 16. This year's exit was even worse, as they were not able to get past a Porto side that had already been reduced to 10 men.

They were hoping to stage a comeback on home soil after Porto defeated them 2-1 in the first leg. However, despite pushing the match into extra time, Juventus could not find the winner. It was Sergio Oliveira who eventually sealed the deal for Porto with a goal that went through Ronaldo's legs before finding the back of the net.

The elusive Champions League trophy is slipping further away from Juventus and Ronaldo now has only one season to prove that he can do the job that he was signed to do.

His future at the club will likely depend on it, as the club is currently not opening up the discussion on an extension just yet, reports Express. With Juventus also set to lose their Serie A winning streak, Ronaldo will have a lot to prove in the coming year.

Alongside the Portuguese star, Juve manager Andrea Pirlo is also under a lot of pressure. He was also brought in to get Juventus out of their European slump, but they now find themselves out of Europe and facing domestic defeat as well. They are currently 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan, with the two sides set to meet on May 16.