Cristiano Ronaldo was the talk of the football world on Monday after multiple outlets reported that the Portuguese forward could leave Juventus to join Paris Saint-Germain to form a superstar pairing alongside Lionel Messi.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Paris was contingent on Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer. However, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is not going anywhere this summer, and neither is Mbappe. The duo are expected to remain in Italy and France respectively, at least until the summer of 2022.

"Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Juventus always stated they have not received any bid, as of now. PSG are not interested in signing Ronaldo and they plan to keep Mbappé," Romano wrote. "No approach from Man City - they're now focused on Harry Kane deal."

The 36-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal and has not indicated that he will sign an extension with Juventus. The Serie A club remain content to keep him for one more season and allow him to leave as a free agent in 2022.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is said to be ready to leave this summer, with his agent Jorge Mendes offering the Portugal captain's services to a number of clubs in Europe. PSG and Manchester City were among the top contenders, while his former club Manchester United were also initially touted as potential suitors.

A new report emerged claiming Carlo Ancelotti is keen to take Ronaldo back to Real Madrid this summer. However, Florentino Perez made it clear earlier in the summer that bringing the club's top goal scorer back to the Santiago Bernabeu was not an option. Any finds raised thus far are expected to be put towards signing Mbappe or Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

At the moment, it looks like Ronaldo will remain in Turin for one more season. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is counting on last season's top scorer to help them wrestle the Serie A title back from Inter Milan.