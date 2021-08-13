Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's dream to mirror Real Madrid's Galacticos era is not yet done. The Ligue 1 giants may have just pulled off the free transfer of the century by landing Lionel Messi, but the club are not ready to stop and already have eyes on a another mega free transfer signing in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Ligue 1 club's sights and they have identified the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The young French sensation has failed to accept PSG's offer of a new contract, and will be a free agent in 2022, when he is expected to join the Madrid giants.

According to Spanish publication AS, Al-Khelaifi has already planned for his departure and will move for Ronaldo, who will also be a free agent in 2022 if he fails to sign a new deal with Juventus. The Portugal international is ready to leave this summer, but is also willing to see out the final year of his deal in Turin.

PSG are ready to welcome Ronaldo to Parc des Princes, in what will potentially be a historic union of two of the greatest players of the current generation. Messi is contracted to the French club until 2023 with an option to extend for a further year, and the report claims that PSG, if Mbappe decides to leave, will offer the former Real Madrid star a two-year deal.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is aware of PSG's interest and their plan to take him to Paris next summer if he becomes a free agent. It will not put the club under pressure financially as the Portuguese forward will be replacing Mbappe, who is among the highest earners in the PSG squad at the moment.

Despite all the interest in Ronaldo, Al-Khelaifi is hoping that the arrival of Messi can convince Mbappe to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 giants. Real are interested in signing him this summer, but the PSG president has made it clear that they will not sanction a move.