About 148 people were arrested in Paris on Sunday night following a clash between fans after Paris Saint-Germain lost their first-ever UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The riot took place at the Champs-Élysée, following which police were deployed.

PSG's loss meant that they have missed the chance to join Marseille as the only French club to win the most elite European football competition.

Extra security measures were taken on Sunday evening as 3,000 policemen were deployed at the Champs-Élysées.

Most of the arrests were made for criminal damage, violence, and throwing projectiles. It is understood that about 404 people have received verbal warnings because they didn't wear face masks while participating in the gathering.

According to Euro News, the riot police burst into a bar near Champs-Élysées, in an attempt to aggressively remove people. The reason for such action is that many of the fans present at the bar weren't wearing masks and most of them didn't maintain any social distance.

On the other hand, in western Paris, similar incidents took place as the riot police deployed tear gas to disperse fans that were gathered outside PSG's stadium.

The French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted about the incident. He wrote about the "savagery of certain delinquents," and indicated that "16 law enforcement agents were injured, 12 shops attacked, about fifteen vehicles damaged."

La sauvagerie de certains dÃ©linquants cette nuit : 16 agents des forces de lâ€™ordre blessÃ©s, 12 magasins attaquÃ©s, une quinzaine de vÃ©hicules dÃ©gradÃ©s. Merci aux force de lâ€™ordre de leurs interventions : 148 interpellations dont 108 gardes a vue Ã la disposition de la justice. — GÃ©rald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 24, 2020

The PSG authorities had arranged two giant screens at the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of the game. About 5,000 fans were allowed in the stands during the live broadcast of the final. Incidentally, that's the maximum number of fans allowed currently for football games in France.

But as it turned out, before kickoff, thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium. Their frustration soon escalated as they failed to see the biggest match in their club's history.

PSG came so close to levelling the record with Marseille but failed to do so. Marseille had won the competition back in 1993. It has been 27 years that no other French club has been able to lift the most coveted European trophy.

PSG's Qatari investors QSI spent more than $500 million over the last few years on Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Angel Di Maria. However, they eventually lost to a team with a strong, yet less expensive lineup. Their defeat in the final led to huge celebrations in Marseille.