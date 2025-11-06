Erika Kirk's first interview following her husband Charlie Kirk's passing did not go down well. The grieving widow was emotional, and it was understandable, but some thought that it was too much; it appeared like she was acting. One even said it was 'performative.'​

Erika Kirk Called 'Fake' After Jesse Watters Interview

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, sat down with Fox News' Jesse Watters for her first interview since Charlie's assassination. The public is expected to be kinder to Erika since she just lost her husband nearly two months ago, and she's left with two kids to raise on her own.

Many of those who watched the interview, however, felt uncomfortable with her behaviour. Several accused her of faking it.

Nadia Asencio, a US Army veteran, author, and modern success coach, shares her 'honest reaction' to Erika's interview on her YouTube channel Nadia4Real.

Nadia4Real is a 'psychology channel' that aims to help the audience spot 'manipulation tactics and deceit' used against them.

Nadia noticed several things during Erika's interview, including the 'dry eye pats', her makeup, and distracting rings, to name a few. She also felt that Erika was crying a lot.

'A lot of crying for the camera,' Nadia says. She believes that some tears were genuine, but 'most of the time it was just, to me, it felt performative.​

Many of those who watched Nadia's review agreed with her. One says, Erika 'is not dumb, she's just fake.' Another commenter claims Charlie's widow is 'all about the stage and attention.'​

Erika Kirk Urged To Wear Less Makeup, Not Be Afraid To Ugly Cry

According to Nadia, when she watched Erika Kirk's interview, she tried to be 'unbiased as possible. However, Erika 'made it really hard,' especially because, for Nadia, the widow was always wiping her tears the whole time.

'Maybe just wear less makeup,' Nadia suggests, before adding, 'that way, you don't have to worry about whatever is running down.'

Nadia believed that Erika knew in advance it would be an emotional interview. Also, the audience expected to see her in tears because they knew what had happened to her husband. So, Nadia wondered why Erika had to wear so much makeup.

Others suggest that Erika should not be afraid to ugly cry. A different commenter shares how Sharon Osbourne cried uncontrollably during her husband Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Apparently, they felt that Erika was very conscious of her look during the interview. The audience, however, doesn't care about her appearance and is bothered by her non-stop wiping of her eyes.

Jesse Watters: “I want to show you a video of Charlie [Kirk] talking about TPUSA.”



Erika Kirk: “Ah, he looks so good. *Cries* Sorry guys, just give me a second. That’s the longest video I’ve watched of him — just give me a second.”



Jesse Watters: “Charlie was on a mission to… pic.twitter.com/oi0hJfoR9K — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 31, 2025

Erika Kirk Called 'Fake Grieving Widow Grifter'

It's not the first time Erika Kirk has been called 'fake.' Kyle Kulinski, a left-wing commentator, seemingly mocked Charlie Kirk's widow with a meme and branded her a 'fake grieving widow grifter.'

The meme features Erika wearing a white shirt and skin-tight black leather, with exaggerated mascara tears while holding a bowl filled with dollar bills. Her outfit was noticeably the one she wore at a TPUSA event when she introduced Vice President JD Vance, and they embraced each other on stage.

Their hug went viral because many felt it was inappropriate since she had just lost her husband, and the VP was married.