Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is this season's hot property and it turns out that Europe's biggest football clubs are not the only ones battling for his signature. Recent reports have emerged stating that sportswear giants Puma and Nike are also in a tug of war to get the Norwegian to sign an endorsement deal.

Haaland has had a long relationship with Nike, but the 21-year-old's previous deal expired in January. According to Marca, a new agreement has not been signed as of yet, and owing to his breakthrough performances in recent seasons, the Dortmund striker sees an opportunity to see what other opportunities are available.

Rival companies have taken notice, and German publications have reported that Nike is facing some competition from Puma. The new deal is expected to be worth somewhere in the vicinity of €50 million. The endorsement deal will likely last for a duration of five years, with the striker's image becoming associated with his chosen brand during what is expected to be the peak years of his career.

Typically, these deals involve football boots, apparel and other similar products, which the player is expected to wear during matches and public appearances. He will also grace marketing materials and his image will be seen in storefronts and billboards worldwide. Haaland signed his previous deal with Nike back when he was still with RB Salzburg, and it reportedly earned him about one million euros. The massive jump in his profile over the past two years has sent the value of his potential endorsement through the roof.

While Nike has the upper hand due to their previous relationship, Puma's CEO Bjorn Gulden is also a Norwegian and has a close relationship with the player's father.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, has some big decisions to make. Not only does he need to finalise this huge endorsement deal for his client. he will soon need to make a decision on Haaland's next club. For now, Spanish giants Real Madrid are the frontrunners for a potential summer move.