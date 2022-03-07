Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has put the lives of millions of Ukrainians as well as his own countrymen at risk, has allegedly hidden his lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children at a luxurious private chalet in Switzerland.

Even though Putin has never confirmed anything about his personal life, it is said that he has hidden his four children, two sons and two seven-year-old twin daughters, from his rumoured relationship with gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

"While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland," wrote Page 6 citing a source. The children are reported to have Swiss passports.

While Putin has hidden his alleged family in Switzerland thinking it would be safe for them, the country has turned on Russia and has frozen the assets of a list of Russian individuals and companies.

The financial sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also to be implemented with immediate effect," added the Swiss Federal Council in a statement. However, there is no clarity whether these sanctions can affect the ongoing invasion.

So who is still not sanctioned?

1. Roman Abramovich!!!

2. Leonid Mikhelson

3. Putin's par-amour Alina Kabaeva

4. His daughter Katerina and Maria

5. Gerhard Schröder (German citizen)

6. Boris Rotenberg (Finnish citizen)

7. Matthias Warnig (German)

Yet, congratulations, EU! — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 1, 2022

Kabaeva (38) is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history and has even won two Olympic gold medals. Rumours of Putin and Kabaeva's alleged affair had started making rounds in 2008.

Kabaeva was once regarded as Russia's most eligible woman. Before Putin she had only been linked to one other person who happened to be a Georgian policeman.

Russian newspaper The Moskovsky Korrespondent was shut down after it did a story claiming that Putin was all set to marry Kabaeva. "I always disliked those obsessed with erotic fantasies who stick their flu-ridden noses in other people's lives," Putin had said in 2008.

"I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected. I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives," he had said.

Putin (69) has two other adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebnev. The couple was married for 30 years before they decided to part ways in 2013.