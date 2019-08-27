Queen Elizabeth complained how US President Donald Trump's helicopter "ruined" the lawn of Buckingham Palace. Trump was on an official visit to the UK for D-Day anniversary, in June. During that time, he flew twice via Marine One to the Queen's official residence, thus damaging her lawn.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is known for making a grand entrance everywhere he goes. But, this time around, he is in for a rude awakening as he left a wrong impression. Queen Elizabeth complained that POTUS's chopper, Marine One, left scorch marks on the lawn at Buckingham Palace in June, according to The Times.

Trump's helicopter reportedly burned the grass upon landing at Buckingham Palace not once, but twice in the same day during his official state visit to the UK. It has been reported that the 93-year-old British monarch complained about the grass damage to another state leader. A source close to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told The Times.

The insider revealed that Morrison "went straight to the palace to see the Queen, who led him out to the gardens and said: 'Come and look at my lawn. It's ruined.'"

Trump and his wife Melania, the first lady of the US, received an official welcome from Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Besides Marine One, Nighthawk Two, a support helicopter, was also parked on the palace lawn.

After lunch, The Queen will show @POTUS and @FLOTUS a collection of special items from @RCT before the President and First Lady visit @wabbey.

Later in the day, Trump opted to fly by Marine One from Winfield House in Regent's Park, the US Ambassador's residence, to the state banquet in Buckingham Palace.

It is noteworthy here that the Queen has a green finger and the palace lawn is her go-to place for walking her pet dogs. Besides, the main lawn of Buckingham Palace is the place where all the annual garden parties are held.

The former US President Barack Obama visited the UK in 2016. During that time, the royal turned down a request from US security services for six helicopters to land at Windsor Castle.

According to new reports, a new presidential helicopter, which is due to go into service in September, also had a flaw. It caused similar damage to the White House lawn during testing.

Trump, on the other hand, oblivious of the damage caused by his chopper, praised the Queen after the visit.