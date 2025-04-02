Cory Booker, a prominent figure in the US Senate, has forged a unique path in American politics. From his influential tenure as mayor of Newark to his current role as an outspoken senator, Booker's career is defined by his commitment to change and public service.

Recently, he made history with a record-breaking Senate speech, underscoring his dedication to his cause. Here's a closer look at his professional journey, family background, financial standing, and that landmark moment in the Senate.

Booker's Upbringing And Education

After growing up in northern New Jersey, Cory Booker attended Stanford University, obtaining his undergraduate and master's degrees while actively participating in varsity football, dedicating time to the campus peer counselling centre, and writing for the student newspaper, as documented on booker.senate.gov.

His exceptional academic achievements earned him a Rhodes Scholarship, which led him to the University of Oxford and later to Yale Law School, where he graduated in 1997. This, in turn, formed a formidable foundation for his future at the intersection of law, politics, and social change.

Cory Booker's Family

Cory Booker, born in Washington, D.C., on 27 April 1969, grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey. His parents, Carolyn Rose and Cary Booker, were trailblazers as early Black IBM executives and instilled in him the importance of education and public service.

Cary passed away in 2013 at the age of 73, following a prolonged struggle with Parkinson's disease and after experiencing a stroke while residing in Las Vegas with his wife.

Growing up in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Cary, born in 1936, was shaped by his single mother and a close-knit extended family. After finishing his studies, he ventured to Washington, D.C., leading to his meeting with Carolyn.

Working together at IBM, their lives took a significant turn as they became deeply involved in the Civil Rights Movement after relocating to New Jersey in 1969. As their family grew with the birth of a second son, Cary took a position in IBM's New York office and Carolyn in White Plains, New York. They remained married for 49 years.

In a statement to NJ.com at the time of Cary's passing, City spokesman James Allen said: 'Mayor Booker's father was an inspiration to him and someone the mayor has often credited with being a principal reason for him entering public service.'

Senator Cory Booker's family includes two brothers, John Taylor and Cary Booker II. While he has not married, he shared a notable relationship with actress Rosario Dawson from 2018 to 2022.

How Cory Booker Built His Wealth

While Senator Cory Booker's annual salary of £134622.83 ($174,000) as a US senator, as reported by various sources, is a significant sum, it represents only a portion of his total wealth, which is further augmented by income from book deals, strategic investments, and real estate holdings.

The sales of Booker's bestselling books, such as United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good, alongside his income from public speaking, have significantly bolstered his financial portfolio. Politicians of his stature often earn six-figure speaking fees, further increasing their income.

Besides his Senate salary, Booker's investments in stocks, mutual funds, and businesses yield an estimated £0.85 million ($1.1 million) annually. His consulting work contributes around £1.16 million ($1.5 million) annually, demonstrating his financial expertise.

An inheritance of £2.01 million ($2.6 million) from his family, comprising gold, art, and commercial real estate in New York, significantly strengthens Booker's financial standing.

Cory Booker's Net Worth

Despite his estimated £11.61 million ($15 million) net worth, which indicates substantial financial success, Cory Booker's legacy at 55 is more profoundly defined by his commitment to public service and advocacy, with ongoing speculation about his potential future presidential ambitions.

His financial expansion, driven by investments, book sales, and consulting, is secondary to his goal of making a lasting difference in American society. While his financial success paints one picture of his career, another significant chapter unfolded on the Senate floor. Booker made history with the longest speech in protest against the Trump administration.

Booker's Record-Breaking Senate Speech

In a historic act of protest against President Trump's second-term actions, Senator Booker (D-N.J.) surpassed a decades-old Senate talkathon record, speaking continuously on the floor for 25 hours and five minutes.

Senator Cory Booker breaks the record for the longest Senate floor speech. NOT a filibuster because there was no bill or amendment up for a vote.



He did it all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/f8lYA7ywou — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) April 2, 2025

Beginning his address at 7 p.m. on 31 March, Booker declared: 'These are not normal times in America, and they should not be treated as such.' He vowed to hold the floor for as long as his physical endurance allowed, sustained by a rotating group of Democratic colleagues, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

This effort culminated in a new record around 7:20 p.m. on 1 April. Booker stood at his desk, speaking and engaging with fellow senators' questions, before concluding his speech shortly after 8 p.m. on 1 April.

📰History in the News📰

Senator Cory Booker (D) has broken the record for the longest filibuster in Senate history, clocking in at 25 hours and 4 minutes. This surpasses the record set by Senator Strom Thurmond in 1957 of 24 hours 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/DtzceLVSXb — History Calendar (@historycalendar) April 2, 2025

Booker surpassed the record for the longest Senate speech, previously held by Strom Thurmond, the long-serving South Carolina senator who famously filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957.