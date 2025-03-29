Two prominent US-funded broadcasters, Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), have launched lawsuits against Trump administration officials following controversial moves to terminate their government grants. The lawsuits follow a major legal victory by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which successfully overturned a similar funding cut, prompting fears of politically motivated interference in independent journalism.

These developments come in the wake of what has been dubbed 'Bloody Saturday', when multiple US Agency for Global Media (USAGM)-funded outlets were abruptly defunded in what Trump officials claimed was an effort to reduce federal bureaucracy. Critics, however, see it as a targeted attack on public-interest media.

'Trump's Orders Are Unconstitutional'

The first suit was filed by VOA, which argues that the administration's actions violate their First Amendment rights and represent a clear overreach of executive power by bypassing Congress's control over federal spending.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz stated: 'We seek to preserve the agency so VOA can carry out its important mission with the available resources. If there are to be changes, this will allow Congress to weigh in on VOA's future and allow VOA to play a role in changes sought by the Administration.'

In a LinkedIn post, Abramowitz expanded on the lawsuit, underlining VOA's bipartisan backing and its critical role in delivering fact-based news in authoritarian countries like Iran, China and Venezuela.

'By silencing VOA, the US would be giving a huge gift to the ayatollahs and other dictators and rivals. Our enemies are already rejoicing. In Africa and Latin America, shutting down VOA would cede entire continents to America's adversaries and allow authoritarian regimes to seed anti-American narratives,' he warned.

Chinese State Media Celebrates RFA's Defunding

RFA has echoed similar concerns in its lawsuit, denouncing the termination of its grant as unlawful. The broadcaster, which plays a vital role in countering disinformation in Asia, revealed that Chinese state media had reacted gleefully to the organisation's potential shutdown. One journalist from a Chinese Communist Party-run outlet reportedly called the development 'EXCELLENT NEWS'.

'RFA remains committed to fulfilling its Congressional mandate of providing a voice that counters the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party and other authoritarian regimes in Asia,' said RFA President and CEO Bay Fang in an official statement.

'They may be celebrating RFA's defunding right now, but we are confident that we shall prevail in blocking the unlawful termination of our grant,' she added.

The lawsuit highlights the grave consequences of funding cuts, stating that RFA's operations have been effectively shuttered and its journalists—many of whom report in high-risk regions—now face increased threats without the organisation's support.

'Its journalists—who often risk their lives to provide reliable and unbiased news in countries that are hostile to a free press—may soon lose RFA's advocacy and protection and, as a result, will face an even greater risk of imprisonment and physical harm,' the filing reads.

RFE/RL Wins Back £59.51 Million In Funding

The lawsuits by VOA and RFA follow a court ruling in favour of RFE/RL, which had challenged USAGM's decision to terminate its £59.51 million ($77 million) fiscal year 2025 grant. A federal judge found that the agency failed to justify the termination and issued a temporary restraining order to prevent what he called 'irreparable harm'.

RFE/RL President Stephen Capus welcomed the ruling, stating: 'This is an encouraging sign that RFE/RL's operations will be able to continue, as Congress intended. We await official confirmation from USAGM that grant funding will promptly resume based on the intention expressed in last night's letter.'

He stressed that millions rely on the organisation's fact-based journalism and warned against retreating from the global information battlefield: 'This ruling further sends a strong message to our journalists worldwide: their mission as designed by Congress is worthy and valuable and should continue.'

Capus added that RFE/RL's mission has always been aligned with US national security interests by fighting censorship in 'some of the world's most repressive societies'.

A Legal Battle To Safeguard Press Freedom

The ongoing legal challenges underscore a broader fight to preserve journalistic independence within government-funded media. For decades, organisations like VOA, RFA, and RFE/RL have served as tools of soft power—offering free and factual reporting in regions where such information is otherwise scarce or heavily censored.

Critics argue that the Trump administration's moves to cut funding are not only short-sighted but also represent a dangerous politicisation of media that undermines American democratic values abroad.

As the lawsuits progress, their outcomes could set a precedent for how far any administration can go in reshaping, defunding or dismantling non-partisan government-backed media institutions. For the journalists on the front lines—and the global audiences who depend on their work—the stakes could not be higher.