The Obamas keep their private lives well away from the spotlight, but recent moments reveal their daughters are forging their own paths, far from the White House days.

On 10 June 2025, The Obamas shared a rare new family picture marking Sasha's 24th birthday. The image shows the full family — Barack, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia — with their arms around each other, all smiling. Barack, dressed casually in a white polo and grey trousers, stands beside Michelle, who wears a sundress. Their daughters are also in light summer dresses, radiating warmth and closeness.

Barack's caption expressed pride, saying he had watched Sasha grow into an incredible woman and that he would always be there for her. Michelle's post echoed similar sentiments, describing her as a 'sweet girl' and expressing how swiftly time has flown. The rare glimpse into their family life underscores how mindful they are about maintaining their children's privacy.

But just what have their children been up to lately? Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, have been forging their own paths away from the White House; here's a closer look.

Malia's Career and Name Change

Since leaving the White House, Malia Obama has chosen to step away from the limelight and seems to prefer a life behind the scenes. Now 26, she has been building a career in the film and TV industry, making her mark as a writer and director. Her debut short film, The Heart, premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, under her middle name Malia Ann. She explained in interviews that dropping her family's last name was important for her personal independence.

Michelle Obama has publicly supported this move, emphasising how her daughters have sought to distinguish themselves. During a podcast chat, Michelle said Malia's decision was about earning her place in the world and making sure people recognise her for her work, not her family. Malia's desire to forge her own identity is clear, and her creative work reflects her dedication.

Sasha's Quiet Growth

Sasha, now 24, has also taken a quieter approach to her life after college. Born in 2001, she graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology. She is known for her lively spirit and sense of humour, often described as confident and independent.

Unlike her sister, Sasha stays out of the media spotlight, but she remains close to her family. She and Malia have moved into a shared apartment in Los Angeles, where they enjoy a bit of normality after years in the public eye. Michelle Obama has expressed how much she treasures the bond between her daughters, especially given their unique experience growing up in the White House.

What Are They Doing Now?

Today, Sasha and Malia are focused on establishing themselves outside the political glare. Malia continues to develop her film career, with recent projects hinting at a promising future behind the camera. Her work at Sundance and her social media presence suggest she's carving out her own niche.

Sasha, meanwhile, is stepping into adulthood with quiet confidence. She's exploring her interests and living her life on her own terms. Michelle Obama has shared that her daughters are embracing their independence, understanding their parents' choices, and respecting the legacy they carry.

A Family That Values Privacy and Growth

The Obamas remain proud of their daughters' journeys. Despite the rarity of family updates, Michelle and Barack's public expressions of love and pride make it clear that their children's happiness and autonomy are their priorities.

Both women are now shaping identities rooted in their work and passions, rather than their family name.

In 2025, while they remain close to their family, Sasha and Malia are no longer just former first daughters; they are young women making their own way, with futures that look vastly different from their White House days.