Pat McAfee, once known for his prowess on the American football field, has since transformed into one of the most recognisable faces in sports media. However, the former NFL punter recently found himself embroiled in controversy after his show amplified an unverified rumour involving University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornett—an incident that may now have serious legal consequences.

Cornett, just 18 years old, became the centre of an internet firestorm in February 2025 after a viral rumour falsely accused her of having a relationship with her boyfriend's father. Although McAfee didn't name her directly on The Pat McAfee Show, his use of the word 'allegedly' while discussing the unverified rumour led many to link Cornett to the salacious claims. The student has since threatened legal action against both McAfee and ESPN for what she describes as life-ruining coverage.

Per The Athletic, Cornett said: 'You're ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention.' Since the incident, she has relocated from her dormitory, moved to online classes and reported suffering from anxiety and panic attacks. Her family alleges that the rumour prompted targeted harassment, doxxing, and even a swatting hoax involving police in Houston.

Who Is Pat McAfee?

Born in 1987, Pat McAfee carved a path to fame as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, earning over £12 million ($15 million) before retiring at just 29. Known for his big personality and comedic timing, he swiftly transitioned to broadcasting, launching The Pat McAfee Show and eventually signing a reported five-year, £67 million ($85 million) deal with ESPN in 2023. The deal added to his already-impressive wealth, with his current net worth estimated at over £48 million ($60 million), according to Marca.

McAfee's unconventional style—trademark tank tops, unfiltered commentary, and irreverent humour—set him apart in a landscape typically dominated by suits and teleprompters. He became a regular fixture on College GameDay, and his show routinely attracts A-list sports personalities, including Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban.

However, McAfee's unorthodox approach has also courted criticism. While his brash delivery appeals to younger audiences, media executives have had to walk a tightrope between supporting his content and managing backlash. According to Front Office Sports, ESPN executives acknowledged that McAfee had said things that 'required conversations' but affirmed he was 'always open to feedback'.

A Family Man With A Public Profile

Off-screen, McAfee is married to Samantha Ludy, an animal rights activist and founder of Fur The Brand, a charity supporting dogs with cancer. The couple married in August 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee, in May 2023. Ludy revealed on Instagram that their child was conceived via IVF following two miscarriages that caused her to lose both fallopian tubes. Mackenzie is referred to as their 'double rainbow baby', symbolising hope after repeated loss.

According to Tuko, Samantha, now 36, has amassed a large following on social media and uses her platform to advocate for animal welfare and share glimpses into her family life. The couple's openness about their infertility struggles has inspired many and helped destigmatise IVF and miscarriage.

Fallout From The Cornett Controversy

The Mary Kate Cornett saga may yet have wider implications for McAfee. The viral rumour, which originated from a poorly worded and anonymous Snapchat message, accused Cornett of cheating on her boyfriend with his father. The story snowballed online, fuelled by meme culture and commentary from personalities including McAfee and Barstool Sports' Kevin Clancy. As reported by Evie Magazine, some versions of the rumour even suggested Cornett was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend's father—a claim firmly denied by both her and her boyfriend, Evan Solis.

Cornett has described the incident as a 'coordinated cyberattack', claiming that AI-generated content, fake screenshots, and manipulated images were used to vilify her. Her father, Justin Cornett, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist other victims of doxxing and online defamation.

Though ESPN declined to comment when contacted by People, the network has so far continued its relationship with McAfee. As The Washington Post notes, McAfee remains one of their most valuable and profitable on-air talents.

Whether legal consequences will follow remains to be seen, but Cornett's ordeal has reignited debate about media responsibility in the digital age. As her case gains momentum, McAfee's role in spreading the rumour will likely continue to be scrutinised—especially as more young women speak out against the real-world consequences of online misinformation.