The pews fell silent at Dallas' Potter's House Church on Sunday as beloved Bishop Thomas Dexter 'TD' Jakes, his voice breaking with emotion, told his flock he's stepping down after three decades at the pulpit.

Tears flowed freely among the congregation as the 67-year-old charismatic preacher cited his brush with death as the catalyst for his decision to leave them 'without a shepherd'.

"I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me, and you be sheep without a shepherd," Jakes told the stunned gathering, referencing the heart attack that nearly claimed his life last year.

Jakes gained popularity for his searing sermons, even being labelled America's Best Preacher by Time magazine and CNN in 2001. He featured in the Black Americans of Achievement series, The Encyclopedia of African-American Christian Heritage and Who's Who Among African Americans. His deep-rooted influence over the Christian African-American community makes his departure all the more shocking.

A Near-Death Experience Leads Jakes to Resign

Jakes' decision follows a near-fatal heart attack, which he suffered in front of his congregation last year. On 23 November, Jakes was giving a sermon on stage when suddenly, he went quiet and still. In a now-viral video, Jakes is heard saying, 'Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let him go in peace,' before he lowers the microphone, trembling. The video ends as audience members rush to help the pastor.

Churchgoers still shudder recalling the pandemonium that followed. Ushers sprinted toward the stage while paramedics fought through the panicked crowd.

In an interview with TODAY in late March, Jakes revealed that he had not realise what was happening until he was in an ambulance. According to his doctor, he suffered a 'massive' heart attack.

'The reason I didn't realize it was because I had none of the symptoms that they say,' Jakes explained. 'No numbness, no sharp pain, no anything. I just kind of drifted off to sleep. I didn't know what it was, but I almost died.'

Although he resumed his duties at Potter's House within a few months, Jakes' recent health scare has led him to worry about the future of his congregation. Jakes expressed this worry during his resignation announcement last weekend, saying: 'I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me, and you be sheep without a shepherd.'

Jakes' Daughter And Son-in-Law Take Over As Innovative Leaders

During his Sunday sermon, Jakes announced his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Pastor Touré Robert would be taking over as senior pastors in July. In an emotional, tearful exchange in which she hugged her father, Sarah said: 'As your pastor-elect, co-senior pastor elect, I'm grateful, I'm honored as your daughter.'

Though Jakes' heart attack probably sped up the process, a spokesperson for the church has told CBS News Texas that his daughter has been preparing to lead Potter's House for years. After Sunday mass, the congregation received the following letter from the Jakes family: 'Today we shared with the world our long-held plans of purposeful evolution for The Potter's House and our global church family. [...] Today marks the continuation of our willingness to evolve as a church and step into broader roles to make certain we continue to meet the needs of this sensitive moment in our collective history.'

The letter informs of Sarah and Touré's intention to usher in a 'a new movement.' They emphasise the importance of job creation, investing in community infrastructure across the country, and collaborating with 'like-minded partners' to develop vibrant neighbourhoods.

'Together, we shall unite for the betterment of this generation and the ones that follow,' the letter concludes.

Despite stepping down, Jakes will still have a hand in the church's decisions as part of Potter's House Board of Directors.

Difficult Beginnings: Jakes' Background And Family Life

Jakes was born on June 9, 1957, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to Ernest, Sr., a businessman, and Odith, an educator.

As the youngest of three, he earned the nickname 'the Bible boy' in his community, but was frequently told he would not be able to preach due to his slight lisp.

Tragically, at just ten, he witnessed his father's battle with kidney failure, caring for him alongside his mother until his passing in 1973. Jakes delivered his first sermon in 1976, and by 1979, he had officially been ordained.

Jakes to meet his wife, author Serita Ann Jamison, while serving as a guest preacher at her church. The couple married in 1981 and had five children— Sarah, Cora, Jermaine, Thomas Jr., and Jamar.

Balancing family life with his preaching duties, Jakes also made time for his studies. He obtained a bachelor's degree in biblical studies at Friends International Christian University in 1985, a Master's degree in the same subject in 1990 and a doctorate in 1995.

Impressively, the Potter's House was launched during the period when Jakes was dating Serita and before he earned his first degree.

The Potter House: From Humble Beginnings to Faith Icon

In 1980, then 23-year-old Jakes founded the Temple of Faith Church in Montgomery, which only had ten members, while working at the Union Carbide. He moved his church from town to town before finally settling in South Dallas, where he founded the Potter's House, a non-denominational, multicultural church, in 1996. The inaugural service attracted over 2,000 attendees, but today, the congregation has soared to over 30,000, stretching its influence across North Dallas, Fort Worth, and even Denver. The Potter's House is presently one of the largest churches in the US.

Now 67 years old, Jakes presently runs TDJ Enterprises, which invests in film production and book publishing. Additionally, he heads the TD Jakes Foundation, which aims to enhance community outreach, education, and housing initiatives.

Though Jakes' influence cannot be understated, he has also faced polarising scandals over the past few years.

Jakes' Sex Scandals, Lawsuits And Accusations

In March 2024, it was reported that Jakes was mentioned in a lawsuit involving Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs. The men had been linked since the Dallas Morning News claimed that Jakes was accused of attending Combs' infamous sex parties in December 2023. The lawsuit stated that the disgraced music producer had 'planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes to soften the impact on his public image.' Jakes denied his alleged participation in the parties, declaring, 'I ain't got to repent about this.'

In February, Jakes launched a defamation lawsuit against two brothers— former pastor Duane Youngblood and Pastor Richard Edwin— who claimed he sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers. Jake vehemently denies the accusations, calling the allegations a 'campaign of lies' and claiming the brothers seek to extort him.

Jakes' impact on the Christian and African American communities is sure to be felt for generations to come. In an increasingly turbulent world, his emphasis on peace, kindness, redemption and forgiveness rings more true than ever. As Dallas's spiritual landmark turns this pivotal page, there's something beautiful in how folks are taking it. Not as some ending to mourn, but as watching their garden grow into something new.