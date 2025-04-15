Kaitlan Collins, the youngest Chief White House Correspondent in CNN's history, is no stranger to confrontation—especially when it involves former President Donald Trump. In a fiery press conference at the White House, Trump clashed publicly with Collins over a heated deportation question, dismissing her as a 'very low-rated anchor' and attacking CNN for spreading 'fake news'. But who is the Alabama-born journalist standing firm under fire? Here's what you need to know.

Oval Office Showdown: Trump Slams CNN and Collins

The tense exchange took place during a joint press conference with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. When journalists were allowed to ask questions, Trump immediately made his disdain for CNN clear, telling the room: 'Let's not start with CNN because they are just so wrong.'

Eventually granting Collins the floor, he launched into a tirade: 'Let's hear the question from this very low-rated anchor at CNN.' The CNN reporter pressed Trump on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran national with a legal US work permit who was sent to El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center despite protections.

Trump diverted the question to Attorney General Pam Bondi and policy advisor Stephen Miller, before berating Collins: 'Why don't you just say, isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country? Why can't you just say that?'

As Collins persisted, Trump snapped again: 'Why do you go over and over? That's why no one watches you anymore. You have no credibility.'

He further boasted about a '99.1% enforcement rate' at the southern border, with Bukele praising the achievement. Trump claimed the media's silence was politically motivated: 'Fake news, you know, like CNN over here... I think they hate our country, actually.'

CNN anchor Dana Bash later described Trump's remarks as 'a rhetorical device' and reaffirmed: 'CNN does not hate our country, that should go without saying.'

Alabama Roots and Apolitical Upbringing

Born on 7 April 1992 in Prattville, Alabama, Collins grew up in a household far removed from politics. Her father, Jeff Collins Sr., was a mortgage banker, and her mother Tina managed the home. She has four siblings: Annalise, Kelsey, Brayden and Cole.

She has previously said her family viewed the US political system as 'a failed one' and rarely discussed elections or voting. Collins identifies as politically independent.

After graduating from Prattville High School, she began studying chemistry at the University of Alabama before switching to journalism and political science. She also joined the Alpha Phi sorority during her university years.

A Conservative Internship, a Meteoric Rise

After graduation in 2014, Collins moved to Washington, D.C., to intern at The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet. Just one month later, she was hired full-time as an entertainment reporter. Her standout election coverage led to a promotion as White House Correspondent in 2017.

That same year, CNN noticed her frequent guest appearances and hired her full-time in July 2017. Her work included covering Trump's overseas visits, the 2020 election, and eventually, Joe Biden's administration.

In January 2021, she became CNN's Chief White House Correspondent at the age of 28—the youngest in the network's history. She later co-anchored CNN This Morning before landing her own 9 p.m. programme, The Source, in July 2023.

Following Trump's re-election in November 2024, Collins returned as Chief White House Correspondent while continuing to host The Source.

Past Run-Ins With Trump

This isn't the first time Collins and Trump have butted heads. On 25 July 2018, she was barred from attending a press conference in the White House Rose Garden after shouting questions about Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin and lawyer Michael Cohen.

Officials claimed her questions were 'inappropriate', while then-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and advisor Kellyanne Conway accused her of being impolite. CNN called the move 'retaliatory', and even Trump-leaning Fox News defended her, advocating for full media access.

Speaking to InStyle about the incident, Collins reflected: '[Trump] wants to intimidate and bully [the press] so you don't ask him what he doesn't want to get asked about... [The ban] really prepared me for that.'

The tension continued in 2023 when Collins moderated a CNN town hall with Trump. When she questioned him about classified documents, he interrupted, 'Can I talk? Can I answer the question?' To which she replied: 'I want you to answer the question, that's why I asked it.' Trump, frustrated, retorted: 'You're a nasty person.'

Personal Life: Private Yet Publicly Scrutinised

Though Collins keeps her personal life relatively private, she was rumoured to be dating Republican pharmacist Will Douglas in 2015. The pair reportedly met while she was interning in D.C. and split in 2017. Douglas owns a chain of pharmacies in Texas and unsuccessfully ran for state office in 2019.

Despite her links to a conservative partner, Collins remains staunchly independent in both her politics and reporting style.

Commitment to Journalism

Collins' reputation for fearless, fact-driven journalism has made her a standout figure in a male-dominated media space. At just 33, she has already moderated a presidential town hall, led major White House coverage, and hosted her own primetime show.

Her resilience has set a precedent for young journalists navigating increasingly hostile political environments. Whether challenging presidents or digging into complex policy matters, Collins continues to embody the integrity and independence vital to press freedom.

In a media landscape rife with division, her story is a testament to the power of asking hard questions—and refusing to back down when the stakes are high.