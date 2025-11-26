Alyssa Carson, a renowned space enthusiast and astrobiologist, has inspired millions with her lifelong dream of becoming the first human on Mars, blending rigorous training with public advocacy. At 24 years old, she continues pursuing advanced education in space and planetary sciences while participating in simulations and outreach programs.

Despite widespread media attention, NASA has emphasized that Carson is not an official astronaut candidate or selected for any Mars mission, highlighting the distinction between her aspirations and agency protocols.

Early Life and Inspiration

Alyssa Carson was born on 10 March 2001 in Hammond, Louisiana, United States. Her passion for space ignited at age three after watching an episode of 'The Backyardigans' featuring a Mars adventure, prompting her to declare her goal of reaching the Red Planet. By seven, she attended her first space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, and began collecting information on Mars missions.

Carson's father, Bert Carson, supported her ambitions, enrolling her in various programs despite the family's modest means. She became the youngest person accepted into the Advanced Space Academy at age 16 and the first to visit all 14 NASA Visitor Centers, completing the NASA Passport program.

These early experiences shaped her into a dedicated advocate, speaking at events worldwide to encourage youth in STEM fields.

ICYMI: I sat down with @NASA Alyssa Carson as she prepared to travel to Mars in 2033.

Thank you @NASABlueberry1 for taking the time to talk with us yesterday @ABC7News #nasa #mars pic.twitter.com/HBknYF8s8r — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 10, 2018

Education and Achievements

Carson graduated high school early in 2019 and earned a bachelor's degree in astrobiology from Florida Institute of Technology in 2023. She then enrolled in a PhD program in space and planetary sciences at the University of Arkansas, focusing on astrobiology under Professor Tim Kral.

Among her accolades, Carson completed advanced training with Project PoSSUM, becoming certified for suborbital scientist-astronaut roles, and participated in analog missions simulating Mars conditions. In 2013, at age 12, she was named the youngest ambassador for the Mars One project, though it later dissolved.

She has authored books, delivered TEDx talks, and featured in documentaries, amassing a significant social media following as @NASABlueberry. A 2021 ABC interview highlighted her awareness of the challenges: 'Typically, like 18,000 people apply, and only about 12 to 20 people get selected.'

Current Status and NASA's Stance

As of 2025, Carson passed her PhD candidacy exam on 20 May 2025, advancing her research in astrobiology. She stars in a nonfiction series produced by Studio Blo and Disruptor Studios, chronicling her preparations for potential Mars exploration, set for release later this year. Carson continues advocacy, including keynote speeches at events like IAA Mobility, where she discussed NASA's planned 2033 Mars mission.

However, NASA has consistently stated she is not in their astronaut training program or prepped for Mars voyages, as clarified in fact-checks from Reuters and others. A viral X post from Caroline Patrickis in 2018 shared an interview where Carson discussed her 2033 Mars aspirations, noting 'ICYMI: I sat down with @NASA Alyssa Carson as she prepared to travel to Mars in 2033.' This underscores ongoing public interest amid clarifications.

Carson's journey highlights the blend of personal drive and scientific pursuit in space exploration. With human Mars missions targeted for the 2030s, her work may influence future policies, inspiring the next generation regardless of official selection.

This underscores ongoing public interest amid clarifications, further amplified by social media platforms like TikTok, where a video succinctly outlines her journey and ambitions.