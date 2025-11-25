A heartbreaking silence has fallen over the global business and philanthropic communities following the announcement of a profound personal loss for one of Britain's most high-profile entrepreneurs.

Sir Richard Branson, the founder of the vast Virgin Group, has shared the devastating news that his beloved wife and 'partner for 50 years,' Lady Joan Branson, has died at the age of 80.

The news, which broke on social media, has drawn an outpouring of condolences from across the world, all recognising Lady Joan's quiet but influential presence alongside the larger-than-life billionaire.

The 75-year-old Virgin founder wrote a deeply personal and emotional tribute, calling Joan his constant source of support. His public statement confirmed the end of a remarkable partnership that was just months shy of its golden anniversary.

The full tribute, shared on social media, reads: 'Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x.'

Lady Joan was believed to have passed away on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. No information about Joan's cause of death was immediately provided by Sir Richard Branson or the family in their statements.

Remembering Lady Joan: A Love Story That Launched a Global Brand

Lady Joan, born Joan Templeman, has long been credited as the billionaire's 'rock' and greatest 'source of wisdom'. Her influence on the Virgin brand extends far beyond her role as a supportive spouse. The couple's famous love story began in 1976 when they met at The Manor, a live-in recording studio for Virgin Records.

Branson himself wrote on the Virgin blog that he 'fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her'. At the time, Joan was working in a 'bric-a-brac shop' in London's Westbourne Grove. Branson recalled showering her with old hand-painted tin signs from the shop to win her affection.

The legendary entrepreneur later credited a poster he found while courting Joanwith inspiring the name for the record label's compilation album series, Now That's What I Call Music!.

The couple married in 1989 on Necker Island, Branson's private property in the British Virgin Islands, a place he now calls home and which he claims he only acquired thanks to his infatuation with her. The couple welcomed three children together: Holly, Sam, and Clare Sarah. Tragically, Clare Sarah died four days after being born three months premature.

The Mystery Surrounding Lady Joan's Cause of Death

The announcement of Lady Joan's death comes as a shock to many, as she was thought to be in good health when she recently celebrated her 80th birthday this past summer.

While the news reports confirm her age at death as 80 and the date of the announcement, the family has not yet released any further details regarding the cause of her passing.

The lack of immediate information is typical for families requesting privacy during a time of intense grief.

The couple would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in February. For now, the public focus remains on the immense impact Lady Joan had on Sir Richard's life, a sentiment echoed by his final words to her.