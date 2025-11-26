Stranger Things Season 5 releases today, 26 November 2025, and Jamie Campbell Bower's revelation about the 'goo' that covers his character Vecna to make him extra spooky and fitting for the Upside Down is swiftly sliding across the internet to go viral—thanks to its extra slimy, slippery effect.

The 'Goo' That Covers Vecna

Appearing on Etalk with Liz Trinnear, Bower was asked if he had taken anything from the Upside Down. When Trinnear jokingly mentioned 'some special goo', Bower burst into laughter before revealing the truth: 'Okay, do you know what the goo is? It's K‑Y! It's lube.'

Even Trinnear was taken aback. 'Get out of here!' she exclaimed, as Bower admitted, 'I'm covered in lube. That's what he's covered in,' adding that he wasn't exactly thrilled about it. 'Isn't it gross?'

The actor admitted it was a lot of work, not just for him, but also for the makeup artists. 'It's a lot, and it's a lot for Barrie Gower and Duncan Jarman when they're applying the makeup and doing the final checks: "Is Jamie lubed? Is Vecna lubed?"'

The Makeup Before Becoming Vecna

In a past interview with Bloody Disgusting, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower shared that the team first made a full‑body lifecast of Bower before sculpting Vecna's monstrous form over it in clay. From this came roughly 24–25 separate prosthetic pieces, made of silicone, foam‑latex, and rubber, which were glued directly to Bower's skin using a medical adhesive.

On a typical shoot day, the transformation took hours. Gower said, 'It was just this massive production line' — the initial makeup tests took around eight and a half hours, though the process was eventually streamlined to roughly six to seven hours.

To give Vecna his slick, other‑worldly appearance, the team insisted that 'Vecna be glossy and shiny, that he looked as moist and wet as the rest of the Upside Down'. The final touch was to cover Bower with a wet‑look gel. Gower recalled, 'It was basically gloopy lube,' which not only made the prosthetics gleam under studio lights but also 'gave the paint job a really nice ping and made everything look really vibrant.'

The design drew inspiration from nature and the human body. 'We looked at a lot of different sea life. We looked at a lot of bruising on people who'd have severe knocks to the skin, lots of greens and blues and purples,' he said.

Using prosthetics rather than relying solely on CGI was intentional, as Gower added, 'There's always something to be said for having two actors that can act and react against each other.'

This physical presence made the horror more immediate and believable, especially for scenes where other characters first encounter Vecna.

The process only goes to show that turning Bower into Vecna involved an intricate, painstaking process of sculpting, prosthetics, hours of application, and a final glossy coating — creating a slimy, monstrous presence perfectly suited to the Upside Down.

Fans' Reaction On The 'Goo'

Fans were also surprised by the 'secret goo. One commenter, 'I'm not gonna be able to look at Vecna the same 💀.' Another joked: 'That's why he walks so slowly😂😂 he's trying not to slip.'

The mix of shock and hilarity has only fuelled anticipation for the season's release, proving that even the smallest behind‑the‑scenes detail can capture the internet's imagination.

Stranger Things Season 5

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 premiere today on Netflix, with three more arriving on Christmas Day and the grand finale slated for New Year's Eve. It's an eight‑episode send‑off for the series and is being billed by its creators as their most ambitious, most personal story yet — one meant to wrap up nearly a decade of mystery, horror, and teenage friendship.

The setting returns to Hawkins in the fall of 1987, just months after the events of Season 4 and the opening of the rifts — tension is high, fear is palpable, and the threat of Vecna looms large again as the group prepares for what might be the darkest showdown they've ever faced.

Teasers suggest a mix of horror, supernatural chaos, and emotional farewells. Fans should expect monsters, the legacy of the Upside Down, and maybe some heartbreaking losses before the credits roll.

All in all, Season 5 promises to deliver the nostalgia, fright, and emotional closure that longtime viewers have been waiting for — a final ride with familiar faces, haunted places, and a battle that might decide the fate of Hawkins once and for all.

Whether it's the terrifying presence of Vecna or the emotional stakes that have been building for nearly a decade, Stranger Things Season 5 promises to be a finale fans won't forget. As viewers dive back into the Upside Down, one thing is certain: this is the ultimate showdown, and nothing will be quite as slippery, sinister, or unforgettable as Vecna himself.