The 74th Miss Universe International Competition, which concluded in Bangkok on November 21, 2025, has swiftly become shrouded in a dual layer of controversy, threatening the reputation of the global pageant.

Within days of the final, the organisation was battling serious allegations of 'rigging', and now, one of its newly crowned regional titleholders has made an unexpected and complete withdrawal. Olivia Yacé, Miss Universe Africa & Oceania 2025, has renounced her title, citing vague 'personal reasons'.

This exit comes as the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) President Raul Rocha fights fiercely to defend the integrity of the competition's results.

The Scandal Deepens: Raul Rocha Vows Legal Action Amid Rigging Claims

The firestorm erupted with claims made by French-Lebanese musician Omar Harfouch, who alleged on social media that he had stepped down as a member of the Miss Universe jury just before the grand finals.

Harfouch's remarks were highly incendiary, as he alleged that the pageant was rigged in favour of Mexico's Fatima Bosch. Harfouch went as far as calling the winner a 'fake winner' and claimed her victory was due to her father's undisclosed business dealings with Raul Rocha.

In response, MUO President Raul Rocha released a series of firm statements on social media, stressing that none of the judges had resigned. Rocha went further, presumably referring to Harfouch, calling the musician an 'opportunist.'

He said: 'The only truth that stands is that no judge resigned. The musician, whom nobody knew, turned out to be an opportunist, and anyone with good judgement can see how an unknown person tried to latch onto the fame of Miss Universe to gain followers.'

Rocha also vowed to take legal action and hoped 'the truth about who he really is and about his story comes to light soon.'

Rocha clarified that he only met any member of the Bosch family two months before the Miss Universe Mexico pageant.

He reiterated: 'Therefore, it is completely false and impossible that any relationship exists between the awarding of the contract and the victory of said contestant in the 74th edition of Miss Universe.'

Olivia Yacé Quits: Unexplained Exit Amidst Widespread Controversy

Against the backdrop of the swirling rigging allegations, the Miss Côte d'Ivoire Committee (COMICI), holder of the Miss Universe licence, released a statement announcing the withdrawal of their representative, Olivia Yacé, Miss Côte d'Ivoire 2021.

Yacé, who had just earned the title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania 2025, abruptly renounced her title.

The official reason given by the COMICI was 'personal reasons related to her elected mandates with Miss Universe.'

This notice of withdrawal was made effective on Monday, November 24, 2025, just three days after the final competition.

The Côte d'Ivoire candidate officially informed the Miss Universe Organisation of her withdrawal from all titles and mandates issued by the organisation.

Furthermore, Miss Olivia Yacé will formally return her Africa & Oceania sash to the organisation. This step was taken jointly 'so that there is no misunderstanding and to attest to this joint decision.'

The MUO president also used his posts to clarify the organisation's financial structure, noting that it 'is a 100% private organisation.'

He explained: 'We do not receive public funds or sponsorships from any public entity. Judges do not receive any payment for participating, and Miss Universe Organisation covers all expenses incurred by those who honour us with their presence.'

Despite the defence, the simultaneous scandal of alleged rigging and the abrupt exit of a regional winner ensures that the 74th edition will be remembered for its controversy, leaving lingering questions about the true nature of the results.