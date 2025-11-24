The unsettling mystery surrounding a Florida teenager's death at sea has taken a dark turn with official confirmation of homicide. Authorities have now declared that 18-year-old Anna Kepner was strangled during a family holiday, confirming the worst fears regarding the tragedy that unfolded aboard a major cruise liner.

A death certificate issued Monday establishes that the cheerleader was killed on 6 November while aboard the Carnival Horizon. The document, which was obtained by ABC News, specifies that Kepner died from strangulation, explicitly noting the use of a 'bar hold.' This specific detail suggests a violent physical confrontation wherein an arm was used to compress the victim's neck, leading to asphyxiation.

Homicide Ruling Focuses Investigation On Teenage Stepbrother

Confirmation that Kepner was killed comes as federal authorities have reportedly focused their investigation on a family member. Reports indicate that investigators are looking into her 16-year-old stepbrother as a 'suspect' in the case that has captured national attention. He was named in FBI documents related to the inquiry.

While a formal autopsy and toxicology report have not been released yet, the homicide ruling solidifies the criminal nature of her death. The timeline of the discovery was particularly harrowing; Kepner was on the voyage with her father, stepmother, grandparents, siblings, and stepsiblings when she was slain. In a heartbreaking detail, the cheerleader's biological mother reportedly found out about her daughter's death via news reports rather than official channels.

Body Discovered Concealed Beneath Cabin Furniture

The circumstances of the body's recovery suggest a deliberate attempt to hide the crime. Kepner's body was found shoved under a bed in her cruise ship room. According to reports, she had been stuffed inside a blanket, which was then covered by life vests to obscure her from view.

Harrowing details regarding the hours leading up to the death have emerged from Kepner's younger brother. The 14-year-old reportedly overheard a significant commotion while Kepner and her stepbrother were alone in a locked room. Joshua Westin, Kepner's ex-boyfriend, told Inside Edition that the younger brother heard 'yelling' and 'chairs being thrown.' Westin relayed that the witness heard the suspect shouting phrases at her in a harmful way, such as 'shut the hell up.'

Family Friends Allege History Of Harassment And Fear

Westin, who affectionately described Kepner as his 'first love,' claimed she 'didn't feel safe around' the stepbrother months prior to the fatal trip. He alleged that she had been sexually harassed by the stepsibling but remained silent. 'She was scared to tell anybody because she was scared that he would do something to her,' Westin stated outside her funeral in Orlando, Florida.

These concerns were reportedly echoed by Westin's father, who claimed the stepbrother had a disturbing fixation on the teen. He alleged the suspect 'always carried around a big knife' and was 'infatuated, attracted to her like crazy.' He further claimed the stepbrother was once caught climbing on top of her while she slept. Despite attempts by Westin to warn the girl's parents, he claims they did not believe the concerns.

The investigation is ongoing as agents process the new homicide ruling.