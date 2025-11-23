A routine commute descended into a nightmare of unimaginable horror in Chicago's Loop, where a young woman was brutally set ablaze during a transit dispute. Authorities have now confirmed the identity of the 26-year-old victim as Bethany MaGee, whose critical condition and horrific injuries have cast a harsh spotlight on the city's handling of repeat offenders.

The attack, which occurred earlier this month, has drawn outrage from officials, pointing to the suspect's lengthy criminal history. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to social media to condemn the incident, identifying the assailant as a career criminal who should have been incarcerated long before this tragedy occurred.

Transportation Secretary Blames System for Bethany Magee's Attack

High-ranking officials are laying the blame squarely on "soft-on-crime" policies following the revelation of the suspect's background. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed fury that the accused, Lawrence Reed, was free to roam the streets despite a staggering rap sheet.

'It is devastating that a career criminal with 72 PRIOR ARRESTS is now accused of attacking 26-year-old Bethany MaGee on Chicago's L train, and setting her on fire,' Duffy stated on Sunday. He argued that the justice system failed MaGee by allowing a dangerous individual to remain in the public sphere.

'This would never have happened if this thug had been behind bars. Yet Chicago lets repeat offenders roam the streets,' Duffy added. He continued his criticism of the local administration, lambasting the Windy City's approach to public safety. 'Chicago's carelessness is putting the American people at risk. No one should ever have to fear for their life on the subway.'

Horrific Scene Unfolds on the Blue Line Near Clark and Lake

The incident took place on a Monday night around 9:25 p.m., transforming a standard train car into a trap. According to reports, the assailant and MaGee became involved in a heated argument aboard a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train near Clark and Lake streets.

The situation escalated violently when the 50-year-old suspect allegedly doused MaGee with a liquid and set her on fire. As the train rolled to a stop at the Clark/Lake Station, the attacker fled the scene.

Witnesses described a grisly aftermath as the victim staggered out of the car and collapsed. 'Just seeing her lying on the ground, and she was kind of hyperventilating and in a lot of pain,' one horrified witness told FOX 32 Chicago.

The flames were extinguished by the time police arrived, but the damage was catastrophic. MaGee was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe burns covering her body. 'You could tell she was in really bad shape. All the medics were down there and there was a big turnout as far as responders and so forth,' the witness noted.

Suspect Lawrence Reed Had 72 Prior Arrests Before Terrorism Charges

Police have identified the man responsible for the attack as Lawrence Reed, 50. He is now facing federal terrorism charges in connection with the senseless assault. The authorities have described him as a 'lunatic' with a lengthy rap sheet, a characterisation supported by his 72 prior arrests.

This extensive history of legal infractions has fueled the debate regarding bail reform and repeat offender statutes in Chicago. Critics argue that Reed's ability to access public transit and interact with commuters was a preventable risk.

Bethany MaGee is currently fighting for her life because a career criminal with 72 arrests was allowed to walk free.



He soaked her in gasoline and set her on fire on a Chicago train while saying “Burn b*tch.”



This monster should have been behind bars a long time ago.



Grim Parallels to the Murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte

The brutal nature of the CTA attack has drawn comparisons to other recent violent crimes on American transit systems. Observers have noted grim parallels to the caught-on-camera knife murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in September.

Zarutska was killed while minding her own business on a Blue Line train in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was savagely butchered by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, a diagnosed schizophrenic.

Much like the discourse surrounding the MaGee case, Brown's release prior to the murder sparked controversy. He was free on cashless bail after a magistrate released him on a 'written promise' to show up for court, despite a nearly 20-year history of violence and mental illness.

Authorities identified MaGee over the weekend, while the incident where the madman torched the victim occurred more than a week after another commuter was stabbed at a Windy City station.