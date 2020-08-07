For the second Grand Prix in a row, Nico Hulkenberg will serve as a substitute driver for BWT Racing Point F1 Team after Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 again. As if that setback wasn't enough, the team has also been handed with a 15-point deduction as well as a €400,000 fine for illegal brake ducts.

Formula One has confirmed that the Renault F1 team has won its protest against Racing Point for the illegal design of the RP20. According to Renault, the current Racing Point car has copied too much from last year's championship-winning Mercedes.

While Racing Point is legally allowed to share engines as well as other important parts from the Mercedes, Renault pointed out that they have gone beyond what is legally allowed to be shared by also replicating brake ducts from last year's Mercedes. FIA stewards agree and have slapped the team with the hefty fine as well as a 15-point reduction. that's a big blow for the team, which was thought to have been showing massive improvement this season.

The fines and deductions were focused mainly on the Styrian GP, with the team only being reprimanded for the races in Austria and Silverstone.

Meanwhile, Racing Point is also dealing with another crisis. Sergio Perez has tested positive for COVID-19 once again and is set to miss his second Grand Prix in a row. The Mexican got infected after taking just a couple of days off to fly to Mexico to see his ailing mother. Despite flying on a private jet, he tested positive ahead of last week's British GP. Luckily, he had not been in contact with anyone else in the team.

Former driver Nico Hulkenberg got a cold call asking him to fill in for Perez. He had less than 24 hours to get to Silverstone, get fitted for a seat and practice on a simulator before taking the car out for free practice. He admitted that his neck took a beating even though he had remained fit since leaving F1 at the end of last season.

Unfortunately, Hulkenberg was not able to make a dream return to F1 racing after his car failed to fire up on Sunday. He had to abandon his F1 comeback even before it started. However, he will get another chance this weekend after Racing Point confirmed in a statement that "Sergio's test has returned a positive result he will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England. He is physically well and recovering."