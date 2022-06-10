Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni feels the Spaniard will compete at the Wimbledon Championships later this month. However, the 22-time men's singles Grand Slam champion's doctor feels it will depend on his recovery from the radiofrequency treatment on his foot.

Nadal's doctor, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, said it is too early to make predictions about his client's participation at SW19, but a final decision will be made in days. The world number four is currently on crutches, but is expected to resume training in four to five days.

The Spanish ace won his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros last Sunday, adding to his title at the Australian Open earlier in the year. However, a recurring foot injury saw Nadal needing anaesthetic injections throughout the tournament in Paris to numb the pain.

Nadal made it clear after the final at Roland Garros that he will only compete at Wimbledon if he can play without the aid of the injections. He has undergone radiofrequency, which is expected to help with the intense discomfort going forward.

"What is incredible for me is how Rafa is able to adapt to play in these conditions and win Roland Garros," Cotorro said, as quoted on Planet Sport. "If the radiofrequency works, Rafa will arrive in London in top form."

"In four days, he will stop using crutches and start training. There, we will see how he is evolving. If there is any discomfort after the treatment, we will see if he can compete at Wimbledon or not."

Uncle Toni, meanwhile, feels his nephew will be at the All England Club to try and win his third Grand Slam of the season. He is certain Nadal's radiofrequency treatment will go well, and that he will be able to play without too much discomfort.

"Wimbledon starts in less than two weeks, so let's see if my nephew is there or not," Nada's uncle said.

"I think that he will be and that the treatment goes well. He wants to take advantage of the good sporting moment that he is going through and that has led him to be the winner of the two Grand Slams."