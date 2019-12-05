American football star Megan Rapinoe called for the world's top male footballers to stand up against social issues that have been plaguing the game for so long. Her statement came in just hours after she lifted the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

While speaking in an interview, she mentioned men's Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as well as fellow football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. She asked for their help to bring an end to racism and sexism on the field.

She said, "I want to shout: 'Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me! These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football. Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?"

Rapinoe dominated international women's football last year. She led the United States of America to the nation's second consecutive World Cup title in France. Her contribution to American football is immense. She won the Golden Boot for being the top scorer in the World Cup. Previously, she was also named in the FIFPro World XI and FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year.

This has only been the second year that the Ballon d'Or has been awarded to a woman. She has been one of the main voices behind the demand for the American women's national team to receive a payment equal to that of the men's team. She had also raised her voice for LGBTQ civil rights. She told the journalists that her Ballon d'Or title was a recognition for her success as both an athlete and activist.

According to the Guardian, she was also the first white professional female athlete to kneel for the US national anthem. In the process, she joined Colin Kaepernick's protest against racism and social injustice in the USA.

She has been bold in her statements, just as she is on the football pitch. She claimed that she is lucky enough that her football talent helps her to lead the social fights. She also stated that she doesn't fear anything as she is determined to say whatever matters to her as a human being. As a top footballer, she believes it's her duty to stand on the front line if she really wants to bring an end to the unjust things in our world.