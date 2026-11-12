A political donor who helped bankroll JD Vance's rise to power secured a lucrative contract to sell Venezuelan oil for the Trump administration just days after US forces captured Nicolás Maduro, following a series of interactions with senior officials. The development has raised questions about political connections, preferential access, and what was known before the military operation.

John Addison, a former senior trader at global commodities giant Vitol and an early financial backer and friend of Vance, was personally approached by Energy Secretary Chris Wright on 5th January, two days after the US operation in Venezuela, according to a Reuters investigation published on 11th November.

Within days, Vitol and rival commodities trader Trafigura had secured special government licences to market Venezuelan crude without going through a competitive bidding process. The deals have since reportedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated profits for the trading companies.

The most explosive allegation concerns a reported meeting between Addison and Vance at the exclusive Yellowstone Club resort in Montana on 27th December 2025, approximately a week before the US invasion.

The two reportedly discussed how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if Washington gained control of the country's oil supplies. Addison reportedly told Vance that Vitol was particularly well-positioned to handle the operation.

Both Addison and Vance's office categorically denied that the December meeting took place. However, flight records reviewed by Reuters showed Addison's private Embraer jet and Vance's Air Force Two at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on the same day.

Vance's Endorsement Opened Door to Energy Secretary

Addison told Reuters that Vance had previously vouched for his trustworthiness to Wright. A US official independently confirmed that Vance had described Addison as a trustworthy figure in the energy industry, although that conversation reportedly took place at least a year before the January 2026 oil negotiations.

On 5th January, Wright called Addison personally to ask whether Vitol wanted to market Venezuelan crude to international buyers. The Department of Energy confirmed the call took place but insisted that Vance and Wright had never discussed Venezuelan oil sales.

It also defended the selection of Vitol, saying the company was chosen because it was the world's largest energy and commodities trader.

The administration justified bypassing competitive bidding by arguing that the speed of the transactions was essential to stabilising Venezuela's economy.

Millions in Political Donations and a Controversial Past

Addison's political connections extend well beyond his relationship with Vance. Federal Election Commission records show he contributed $300,000 in 2022 to Protect Ohio Values, a political action committee supporting Vance's successful Senate campaign.

In 2024, Addison donated $7 million to political action committees, including $5 million to MAGA Inc., which supported Donald Trump's return to the White House.

His professional history has also attracted scrutiny. In 2024, Vitol and SK Energy agreed to pay $50 million to settle a longstanding California case involving allegations of gasoline price manipulation. Addison was identified as the most senior Vitol executive involved in the alleged scheme. Neither Vitol nor Addison admitted wrongdoing.

In 2025, Addison bought a new Embraer private jet, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Reuters reported that the aircraft had a listed price of around $14 million and was increasingly used for trips to the Yellowstone Club. He is now building a home there, and the price of the undeveloped one-acre plot alone was assessed at $16.4 million by Montana's Department of Revenue.

The Venezuela deal ultimately marked the end of Addison's 17-year career at Vitol. He reportedly announced his retirement in March 2026, saying he wanted to focus on politics and energy. He has since been appointed chairman of Wright's energy policy advisory board, further cementing his position within the administration's energy circles.