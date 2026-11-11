American workers are losing purchasing power as inflation continues to outpace wage growth, leaving households with less money to cover everyday expenses and build savings. US consumer prices rose by 0.4% in October 2026, exceeding economists' expectations, while average hourly earnings increased by just 3.1% over the past 12 months. With annual inflation estimated to have accelerated to around 4%, households face growing pressure from rising grocery, energy, housing, and transportation costs.

Here are seven practical ways Americans can cut expenses, manage debt, and protect their savings as the cost of living climbs.

1. Create a Budget and Track Spending

Review bank statements and credit card bills to identify rising expenses and potential savings. The traditional 50/30/20 budget allocates 50% of income to essentials, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings and debt repayment. Households facing higher essential costs could temporarily adopt a 55/25/20 split, allocating more to necessities. Budgeting apps can also help monitor transactions and set spending limits.

2. Cancel Unused Subscriptions and Negotiate Bills

Streaming services, gym memberships, and meal kits can quickly add up. A CNET survey found that US households spent an average of $1,332 annually on subscriptions, up 23% from 2025. More than $250 went towards services respondents no longer used.

Check recurring payments and cancel unwanted subscriptions. Negotiating cheaper internet, mobile phone, and cable packages could also help. Comparing insurance policies, asking about discounts, and considering bundled cover may reduce premiums. However, higher deductibles mean greater out-of-pocket costs when making a claim.

3. Shop Smarter to Reduce Grocery Bills

Plan meals, prepare shopping lists, and use supermarket loyalty programmes to avoid unnecessary purchases. Choosing own-brand products can also lower grocery costs. Retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's offer bulk-buying options. However, compare unit prices and avoid purchasing more perishable food than the household can use.

4. Cut Energy and Entertainment Costs

Switching to LED bulbs, unplugging unused electronics, and running full washing machine and dishwasher loads can reduce electricity consumption. Adjusting thermostats and sealing drafty windows may also lower heating and cooling bills. Cooking at home and choosing free community activities can help limit entertainment spending.

5. Pay Down High-Interest Credit Card Debt

The debt avalanche method prioritises balances with the highest interest rates, while the snowball method tackles the smallest balances first. Debt consolidation may benefit borrowers who qualify for lower interest rates. However, compare fees, repayment periods, and total costs before committing.

6. Use Fuel Rewards and Cashback Offers

BP's Earnify and Exxon Mobil Rewards+ offer eligible customers discounts or points on qualifying purchases. Cashback credit cards may also reward spending on groceries and petrol. Compare annual fees and reward limits, and pay the full statement balance monthly to avoid interest charges outweighing the benefits. Travelling further for cheaper fuel could also cancel out the savings.

7. Choose Savings Accounts Carefully

High-yield savings accounts may offer better returns than traditional accounts, while certificates of deposit (CDs) can provide competitive rates in exchange for restricted access to money.

Consumers could also consider US Treasury Series I Savings Bonds, or I Bonds. These combine a fixed rate with an inflation-adjusted component that resets every six months. Electronic purchases are limited to $10,000 per person annually through TreasuryDirect. I Bonds cannot be redeemed during the first 12 months. Cashing them in before five years means losing the previous three months' interest.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or tax advice. Readers should assess their individual financial circumstances and consult a qualified financial adviser before making financial decisions.