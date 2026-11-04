President Donald Trump has promised to explain why Republican candidates won or lost Tuesday's midterm elections. However, one user on his own Truth Social platform had a blunt assessment: 'The reason isn't them. It's you. You f**ked us!'

As Democrats made significant gains, Trump blamed his absence from the ballot for the GOP's setbacks, even as election-day surveys suggested widespread dissatisfaction with his presidency.

Fox News Becomes Trump's First Target

As election results came in on Tuesday, 3 November, Trump repeatedly took aim at Fox News over its coverage, commentators, and polling. As polls began closing in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET, Trump wrote on Truth Social, 'KENTUCKY CLOSING SOON. A BIG DEAL!' However, his enthusiasm quickly faded.

The president lashed out at Fox commentator Jessica Tarlov, describing her as 'DUMB AS A ROCK' and complaining that he could not tolerate her voice. 'Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later!' he posted.

Less than an hour later, Trump returned with another attack, this time targeting the network's polling. 'The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is "BULLSH*T!" This has been going on for years,' he wrote.

Trump Blames GOP Losses on His Absence

Shortly before 11 p.m. ET, the president offered his explanation for the Republican Party's disappointing performance. 'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' he declared on Truth Social.

The argument contrasted sharply with his campaign message in the weeks leading up to the election. At an October rally, Trump had urged supporters to 'pretend that I'm on the ballot,' arguing that his presence would boost Republican turnout.

Election-day surveys also suggested dissatisfaction with Trump's presidency, as voters weighed economic pressures and concerns about his leadership. An AP Voter Poll found that Trump's approval rating stood at 38%, with 62% of voters blaming him for higher prices and 71% saying Congress should do more to check and balance presidential power.

Democrats Score Major Wins as Trump Allies Push Back

Trump had also campaigned in Georgia for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson and Senate hopeful Mike Collins, who lost to Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. Trump did not immediately publicly address Collins' defeat, according to reports. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico also defeated Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton in a closely watched US Senate race.

A White House official pointed to the quality of Republican candidates, arguing that Trump had done more to promote some of them than they had done themselves. 'Candidate quality matters,' the official told the New York Post, arguing that Trump had promoted several candidates more effectively than they promoted themselves.

The official warned that voters who backed Democrats could experience 'buyer's remorse'. 'Regardless of how today plays out, President Trump's resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up,' the official added.

Trump Promises His Own Election Post-Mortem

Trump adopted a more conciliatory tone in an interview with the New York Times, saying he was 'absolutely willing to accept those results' and expressing a willingness to work with Democrats. 'We'll probably work something out,' he added.

Trump capped his election-night commentary by promising to explain why individual candidates had won or lost. 'I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!' he wrote on Truth Social.